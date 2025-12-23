NEET PG 2025

Karnataka NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Final Allotment Result Released! 59 Students Allotted Seats

Posted on 23 Dec 2025
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the Round 2 final seat allotment result for Karnataka NEET PG 2025 counselling on its official website. Candidates seeking admission to postgraduate medical courses can now download and check the Karnataka NEET PG 2025 Round 2 allotment result by visiting cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. A total of 59 candidates have been allotted seats for various courses.

In an important development, KEA has cancelled the revised provisional seat allotment list for Round 2 that was earlier published on December 21. The cancellation was necessitated following a decision to allow serving candidates of the Health and Family Welfare (HFW) Department to participate in the counselling process for MD and MS courses. As per the official notification, these serving candidates have also been permitted to exercise options for key clinical specialties, including General Surgery, General Medicine, Radiology and Obstetrics and Gynaecology (OBG).

Subsequently, KEA issued a fresh revised provisional seat allotment result for Karnataka NEET PG 2025 Round 2, incorporating the updated eligibility conditions on December 22. Candidates can now log in to the counselling portal to check their provisional qualifying and allotment status online. The authority has advised aspirants to carefully verify their allotment details as mentioned in the provisional list.

The final allotment result determines the confirmed seat allocation, and only candidates featured in the final Karnataka NEET PG 2025 allocation list will be eligible to proceed further with the admission and counselling formalities. KEA has urged candidates to regularly visit the official website for timely updates and further instructions related to the counselling process.

Check the final seat allotment result here.

