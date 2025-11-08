WBSSC SLST Result 2025 Announced at westbengalssc.com - Appointment and Interview Updates!

WBSSC

Summary
The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has announced the much-awaited School Level Selection Test (SLST) 2025 results for classes 11 and 12 recruitment exam.
Candidates can now check the WBSSC SLST 2025 result on the official website, westbengalssc.com.

The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has announced the much-awaited School Level Selection Test (SLST) 2025 results for classes 11 and 12 recruitment exam, marking a major step towards filling 35,726 Assistant Teacher vacancies in government-aided schools across the state for Classes IX to XII. Out of these, 12,514 vacancies are at the higher secondary level. Two lakh 46,543 people applied for classes 11th and 12th. Out of them, 3,120 are specially abled. 2 lakh 29,606 people appeared for the examination.

Candidates can now check the WBSSC SLST 2025 result on the official website, westbengalssc.com. The results, released in PDF format, feature the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates who have cleared the written test and are now eligible to appear for the interview round.

The document verification is expected to begin during the third week of November 2025, after which the preliminary interview list will be released. The final merit list will be prepared based on candidates’ performance in both the written exam and interview. Selected candidates will later undergo document verification, where they must present original educational certificates, mark sheets, and valid ID proofs before final appointments are confirmed.

How to Check WBSSC SLST Result 2025?

  • Visit the official website at westbengalssc.com.
  • Click on “WBSSC SLST Result 2025 (Assistant Teacher)”.
  • Open the PDF and use Ctrl + F to find your roll number.
  • Download and save the document for future use.

The SLST 2025 exam for Classes XI and XII Assistant Teacher recruitment was held on September 14 across 478 exam centres, with over 2 lakh candidates appearing.

Meanwhile, WBSSC has also opened applications for the SLST 1-Stage recruitment exam to fill 8,477 non-teaching vacancies under Group C and Group D categories - including 2,989 clerk posts and 5,488 Group D positions. The exam is tentatively scheduled for January 2026, with exact dates to be announced soon.

