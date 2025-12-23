CET Cell Announces Maharashtra NEET PG 2025 Round 2 and 3 Dates, Final Seat Matrix Released

Summary According to the updated data, a total of 1,952 seats are vacant for Maharashtra NEET PG Round 2 counselling In addition, 48 medical colleges across the state have reported 686 virtual vacancies

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell) has released the counselling schedule for Maha NEET PG 2025 Round 2 and Round 3, along with the final seat matrix for the upcoming allotments. According to the updated data, a total of 1,952 seats are vacant for Maharashtra NEET PG Round 2 counselling.

In addition, 48 medical colleges across the state have reported 686 virtual vacancies. These seats will be considered for allotment in the subsequent rounds if candidates allotted seats in Round 2 opt for seat upgradation.

The CET Cell has also opened the Round 2 choice filling facility for candidates included in the state merit list. Eligible candidates must submit their choices in order of preference by December 24, 2025, up to 11:59 pm, through the official portal at medicalug2025.mahacet.org/NEET-PGM-2025/login.

As per the announced schedule, the Maharashtra NEET PG Round 2 seat allotment result will be published on December 26, 2025. Candidates who are allotted seats must complete the fee payment and physical reporting at the allotted medical colleges between December 27 and December 30, 2025.

For CAP Round 3, fresh registration will be permitted. However, candidates who have already applied for Round 2 will not be required to submit a new application to participate in the next round of counselling.