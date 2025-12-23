Kerala government

CEE, Kerala Opens KMAT 2026 Session 1 Application; Exam Scheduled on January 1

Posted on 23 Dec 2025
14:55 PM

File Image

Summary
The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala has opened the application process for the Kerala Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) 2026 Session 1. Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official website cee.kerala.gov.in/kmatonline2026. The last date to apply is January 15, 2026.

As per the official schedule, the KMAT 2026 Session 1 examination will be conducted on January 1, 2026. Candidates are advised to complete the registration process well before the deadline.

The application fee for KMAT 2026 is Rs 1,000 for General category candidates, while Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates are required to pay Rs 500.

According to the eligibility criteria, General category and SEBC candidates must secure at least 10 per cent of the total 720 marks, which is 72 marks or above, to qualify for admission. For candidates belonging to other categories, the qualifying cut-off is 7.5 per cent, equivalent to 54 marks or above.

The official KMAT brochure states that candidates must also have obtained the minimum marks prescribed by the respective universities for admission to the MBA programme they intend to apply for. Candidates are advised to carefully check the detailed information brochure before submitting their applications.

