RRB Group D Level 1 Exam 2025 Rescheduled; Check New Schedule and City Intimation Details

Summary The exams will now be conducted on January 8 and 9, 2026, and February 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 9, and 10, 2026, instead of the earlier dates between January 1 and 16 The E-call letters can be downloaded four days before the scheduled exam date, as mentioned in the city and date intimation slip

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has revised the exam schedule for Group D Level 1 posts under the 7th CPC pay matrix. The exams will now be conducted on January 8 and 9, 2026, and February 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 9, and 10, 2026, instead of the earlier dates between January 1 and 16.

Candidates can download their exam date, city intimation, and travel authority (for SC/ST candidates) approximately 10 days before the exam from the official RRB websites. The board will also notify candidates via SMS and email once the city intimation slips are activated, using the mobile numbers and email IDs provided during registration.

The E-call letters can be downloaded four days before the scheduled exam date, as mentioned in the city and date intimation slip.

ADVERTISEMENT

The RRB Group D recruitment 2025 is being conducted to fill 1,03,769 vacancies in Indian Railways at level 1 of the 7th CPC pay matrix. Posts include Assistant (Workshop), Assistant Bridge, Assistant C&W, Assistant Depot (Stores), among others.

For any queries or clarifications, candidates can contact the RRB helpdesk at +91 9513631887, available Monday to Saturday from 9 am to 6 pm.