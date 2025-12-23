Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB Group D Level 1 Exam 2025 Rescheduled; Check New Schedule and City Intimation Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 23 Dec 2025
16:04 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The exams will now be conducted on January 8 and 9, 2026, and February 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 9, and 10, 2026, instead of the earlier dates between January 1 and 16
The E-call letters can be downloaded four days before the scheduled exam date, as mentioned in the city and date intimation slip

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has revised the exam schedule for Group D Level 1 posts under the 7th CPC pay matrix. The exams will now be conducted on January 8 and 9, 2026, and February 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 9, and 10, 2026, instead of the earlier dates between January 1 and 16.

Candidates can download their exam date, city intimation, and travel authority (for SC/ST candidates) approximately 10 days before the exam from the official RRB websites. The board will also notify candidates via SMS and email once the city intimation slips are activated, using the mobile numbers and email IDs provided during registration.

The E-call letters can be downloaded four days before the scheduled exam date, as mentioned in the city and date intimation slip.

ADVERTISEMENT

The RRB Group D recruitment 2025 is being conducted to fill 1,03,769 vacancies in Indian Railways at level 1 of the 7th CPC pay matrix. Posts include Assistant (Workshop), Assistant Bridge, Assistant C&W, Assistant Depot (Stores), among others.

For any queries or clarifications, candidates can contact the RRB helpdesk at +91 9513631887, available Monday to Saturday from 9 am to 6 pm.

Last updated on 23 Dec 2025
16:05 PM
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Railway Recruitment Board RRB Exam Railway recruitment
Similar stories
NEET PG

CET Cell Announces Maharashtra NEET PG 2025 Round 2 and 3 Dates, Final Seat Matrix Re. . .

Police recruitment

UP Police Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Written Exam Dates For 41,424 Vacancies Announ. . .

NBEMS

NBEMS Begins GPAT 2026 Registration Today; Check Last Date To Apply Inside

Kerala government

CEE, Kerala Opens KMAT 2026 Session 1 Application; Exam Scheduled on January 1

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NEET PG

CET Cell Announces Maharashtra NEET PG 2025 Round 2 and 3 Dates, Final Seat Matrix Re. . .

Police recruitment

UP Police Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Written Exam Dates For 41,424 Vacancies Announ. . .

NEET PG 2025

Karnataka NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Final Allotment Result Released! 59 Students Allotted . . .

NBEMS

NBEMS Begins GPAT 2026 Registration Today; Check Last Date To Apply Inside

Kerala government

CEE, Kerala Opens KMAT 2026 Session 1 Application; Exam Scheduled on January 1

NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025 Special Stray Round Seat Allotment Result OUT - 264 Students in the Fina. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality