NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Choice Filling Deadline Extended! Revised Schedule Soon by MCC

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced an extension of the choice filling and locking deadline for Round 1 of NEET PG counselling 2025, giving medical aspirants additional time to finalise their preferred colleges and courses.

“This is to inform all candidates that the Choice Filling for Round-1 of PG Counselling 2025 has been extended until further orders. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official MCC website,” the official website informed.

This round, which began on October 17, 2025, will facilitate admission to MD, MS, and PG Diploma programmes under both the 50% All India Quota (AIQ) and state quota seats across the country. As per the latest announcement, the seats for this round have been classified under the following categories: Final DNB Seats, Deemed University Seats, Central Internal Quota Seats, and All India Quota (AIQ) Seats.

Those applying under the NRI quota should ensure timely submission of valid proof of nationality and sponsorship to avoid disqualification. After reviewing the seat matrix, registered candidates can log in to the official MCC portal (mcc.nic.in), fill in their choices in order of preference, and save them for final submission.

Following the final seat allotment result declaration, candidates must download their NEET PG 2025 allotment order from the portal and proceed with the admission formalities within the given schedule.

With the counselling timeline shifting, participating candidates must regularly check the official MCC website for updates on the revised Round 1 choice-filling deadline, seat allotment date, and further counselling instructions to avoid missing deadlines.