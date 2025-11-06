NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Choice Filling Deadline Extended! Revised Schedule Soon by MCC

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 06 Nov 2025
10:14 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced an extension of the choice filling and locking deadline for Round 1 of NEET PG counselling 2025.
This extension offers candidates an opportunity to carefully review and lock in their choices before the final list is prepared.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced an extension of the choice filling and locking deadline for Round 1 of NEET PG counselling 2025, giving medical aspirants additional time to finalise their preferred colleges and courses.

This is to inform all candidates that the Choice Filling for Round-1 of PG Counselling 2025 has been extended until further orders. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official MCC website,” the official website informed.

This round, which began on October 17, 2025, will facilitate admission to MD, MS, and PG Diploma programmes under both the 50% All India Quota (AIQ) and state quota seats across the country. As per the latest announcement, the seats for this round have been classified under the following categories: Final DNB Seats, Deemed University Seats, Central Internal Quota Seats, and All India Quota (AIQ) Seats.

ADVERTISEMENT
WB NEET PG 2025 Counselling Schedule Released! Check Round-wise Dates and Details
WB NEET PG 2025 Counselling Schedule Released! Check Round-wise Dates and Details

Those applying under the NRI quota should ensure timely submission of valid proof of nationality and sponsorship to avoid disqualification. After reviewing the seat matrix, registered candidates can log in to the official MCC portal (mcc.nic.in), fill in their choices in order of preference, and save them for final submission.

This extension offers candidates an opportunity to carefully review and lock in their choices before the final list is prepared.

Following the final seat allotment result declaration, candidates must download their NEET PG 2025 allotment order from the portal and proceed with the admission formalities within the given schedule.

With the counselling timeline shifting, participating candidates must regularly check the official MCC website for updates on the revised Round 1 choice-filling deadline, seat allotment date, and further counselling instructions to avoid missing deadlines.

Last updated on 06 Nov 2025
10:15 AM
NEET PG 2025 Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) NEET counselling
Similar stories
UP Board Exam 2026

UP Board Exam 2026: UPMSP Class 10th, 12th Time Table Released; Exams from February 1. . .

CBSE schools

CBSE Issues Fresh Reminder to Schools Regarding Transfer Certificates - All Details

SSC

SSC Restores ‘Own Scribe’ Facility for PwBD Candidates; New Age and Aadhaar Rules. . .

SSC

SSC CHT Result 2025 Declared for Paper 1: Category-Wise Cutoffs and Withheld List Out

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
UP Board Exam 2026

UP Board Exam 2026: UPMSP Class 10th, 12th Time Table Released; Exams from February 1. . .

Heritage Business School

Sustainability in Focus: Heritage Business School to Host International Conference on. . .

CBSE schools

CBSE Issues Fresh Reminder to Schools Regarding Transfer Certificates - All Details

SSC

SSC Restores ‘Own Scribe’ Facility for PwBD Candidates; New Age and Aadhaar Rules. . .

SSC

SSC CHT Result 2025 Declared for Paper 1: Category-Wise Cutoffs and Withheld List Out

Karnataka PGCET 2025

Karnataka PGCET 2025 Final Round Option Entry Begins; Check Seat Matrix and Link

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality