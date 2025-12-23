Police recruitment

UP Police Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Written Exam Dates For 41,424 Vacancies Announced

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 23 Dec 2025
15:27 PM

File Image

Summary
As per the official notification, the examination will be conducted on April 25, 26 and 27, 2026, across the state
The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 41,424 Home Guard vacancies in 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has announced the written examination dates for the Uttar Pradesh Home Guards Recruitment 2025. As per the official notification, the examination will be conducted on April 25, 26 and 27, 2026, across the state.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 41,424 Home Guard vacancies in 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh. Of these, 16,650 posts are reserved for General category candidates, 4,331 for EWS, 11,090 for OBC, 8,645 for SC, and 808 for ST candidates.

According to UPPRPB, the Home Guard written examination will be held in offline mode. The selection process will involve multiple stages, beginning with the written test. A merit list will be prepared based on candidates’ performance, which will determine further stages of recruitment.

The registration process for the UP Home Guard Recruitment 2025 concluded on December 17, 2025. Candidates were allowed to make corrections to their application forms between December 18 and December 21, 2025. The board has not yet announced the admit card release date for the examination.

In its official notice, UPPRPB advised candidates to regularly check the official website uppbpb.gov.in for updates. “All examination-related information and instructions will be provided only through the Board’s official website,” the notification stated.

Last updated on 23 Dec 2025
15:27 PM
