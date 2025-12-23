NBEMS

NBEMS Begins GPAT 2026 Registration Today; Check Last Date To Apply Inside

Posted on 23 Dec 2025
15:06 PM

Summary
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will conduct the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2026 on March 7, 2026. Along with the release of the information bulletin, the GPAT 2026 registration process will begin today at 5 pm.

Eligible candidates can apply for GPAT 2026 through the official website natboard.edu.in. The last date to submit the online application form is January 12, 2026. According to NBEMS, the GPAT 2026 results will be declared on April 7, 2026.

GPAT 2026 will be held in computer-based test (CBT) mode for a duration of three hours. The exam will consist of 125 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) carrying a total of 500 marks. As per the marking scheme, candidates will be awarded four marks for each correct answer, while one mark will be deducted for every incorrect response.

GPAT is a national-level entrance examination conducted for admission to the Master of Pharmacy (MPharm) programme. Through GPAT 2026, admissions will be offered to over 39,000 MPharm seats across approximately 800 institutions in India.

GPAT Eligibility 2026

To appear for GPAT 2026, candidates must meet the following requirements:

  • Must be a citizen of India
  • Should possess a Bachelor’s degree in Pharmacy (BPharm) of four years after Class 12
  • Lateral entry candidates are eligible to apply
  • Candidates in the final year of the BPharm course can also apply
  • There is no age limit for appearing in the GPAT examination

For queries or assistance related to GPAT 2026, candidates can contact NBEMS through its official communication portal at exam.natboard.edu.in/communication.

Last updated on 23 Dec 2025
15:10 PM
NBEMS National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) GPAT 2026
