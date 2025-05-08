CLAT 2025

CLAT UG 2025 - SC Flags Question Errors, Orders Revised Answers and Deletions

Posted on 08 May 2025
Summary
In a significant development, the Supreme Court of India has come down heavily on the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) for what it described as the “casual manner” of framing questions for CLAT 2025.
In a significant development, the Supreme Court of India has come down heavily on the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) for what it described as the “casual manner” of framing questions for CLAT 2025. The apex court, while hearing a petition related to discrepancies in the exam, issued a notice to the Union Ministry of Education seeking steps to streamline the national law entrance test.

A bench comprising Justice BR Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih expressed deep concern over repeated errors, echoing earlier observations by the Delhi High Court. “While courts hesitate to intervene in academic matters, when such casual errors affect lakhs of aspirants, judicial intervention becomes necessary,” noted Justice Gavai.

Following a thorough review, the Supreme Court also revised key answers in the CLAT 2025 master paper:

  • Question 56: Both options C and D are now correct. Candidates selecting A or B will face negative marking.
  • Question 77: The court declared option B as the correct answer, overruling the Delhi HC’s stance.
  • Question 115: This mathematics-based question has been deleted for being inappropriate in a legal aptitude exam.
  • Question 116: The court ordered deletion across all sets, countering the Delhi HC’s selective revision directive.

The Supreme Court’s intervention highlights the urgent need for improved standards in national-level entrance exams like CLAT. With lakhs of law aspirants depending on fair evaluations, the court's directive has paved the way for overdue reforms in the examination process.

