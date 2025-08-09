MCC Extends NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Choice Filling Deadline - Postpones Seat Allotment

Summary The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the deadline for NEET UG 2025 Round 1 choice filling to August 9, 2025. Candidates can submit their choices for MBBS, BDS, and other dental programmes at both government-aided and private institutions through the official portal, mcc.nic.in.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the deadline for NEET UG 2025 Round 1 choice filling to August 9, 2025, giving medical aspirants additional time to finalise their preferred colleges and courses. Candidates can submit their choices for MBBS, BDS, and other dental programmes at both government-aided and private institutions through the official portal, mcc.nic.in. The portal will remain active until 11.59 PM today.

According to the revised schedule, the choice locking facility will be available on August 9 from 6 PM to 11.59 PM. The Round 1 seat allotment result, which was earlier set to be announced on August 9, will now be declared on August 11. The result will be prepared based on the preferences submitted by candidates during the extended window.

Following the release of the provisional allotment list, MCC will allow candidates to raise objections via email within the stipulated time frame. The final seat allotment list will be published after resolving any discrepancies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Students who are allotted seats in this round must report to their respective colleges to complete admission formalities, including document verification and fee payment. This extension offers a extended opportunity for candidates to carefully review and lock in their choices before the final list is prepared.