SSC to Hold Fresh Selection Post Phase 13 Exam 2025 - Test & Admit Card Download Schedule

Summary The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced that it will conduct a fresh SSC Selection Post Phase 13 examination. This decision comes amid ongoing protests from SSC aspirants, who have raised concerns over mismanagement, irregularities, and the allocation of far-off examination centres.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced that it will conduct a fresh SSC Selection Post Phase 13 examination on August 29, 2025, for around 55,000 candidates whose earlier exam attempts were affected by technical glitches. This decision comes amid ongoing protests from SSC aspirants, who have raised concerns over mismanagement, irregularities, and the allocation of far-off examination centres.

The Phase 13 selection test was the first computer-based examination conducted under SSC’s revised model, implemented in compliance with Supreme Court-directed reforms. The exams, held between July 24 and August 1, took place across 194 centres nationwide, with over 5.50 lakh candidates appearing from a total of 11.50 lakh registered applicants. The tests were conducted at matriculation, higher secondary, and graduate levels.

To combat impersonation and related malpractices, SSC introduced Aadhaar-based authentication for both candidates and exam functionaries. However, operational issues led to technical disruptions for some examinees, who were subsequently accommodated in alternate shifts up to August 1. Additionally, an extra exam was conducted on August 2 for about 8,000 candidates, but post-exam log analysis revealed further data inconsistencies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Granting the “benefit of doubt” to the affected candidates, SSC has decided to hold a re-exam for all 55,000 identified individuals. These candidates will be informed via their registered email IDs and mobile numbers. The commission has assured that exam centres will be allotted from among the three cities chosen by candidates during registration. The admit cards for the re-exam will be released on August 26, 2025.