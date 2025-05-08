ICAR AIEEA 2025

ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE PhD 2025 Registration Begins - Steps and Key Dates

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 08 May 2025
13:55 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially opened the online application window for the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) Entrance Examinations 2025.
Eligible candidates can now apply for the AIEEA (PG) and AICE JRF/SRF (PhD) programmes for the 2025-26 academic session through the official portal — exams.nta.ac.in/ICAR/.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially opened the online application window for the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) Entrance Examinations 2025. Eligible candidates can now apply for the AIEEA (PG) and AICE JRF/SRF (PhD) programmes for the 2025-26 academic session through the official portal — exams.nta.ac.in/ICAR/. The application process will remain active till June 5, 2025.

Will CA Inter May 2025 Exam be Postponed Amid Mock Drills? Check Official Update by ICAI
Will CA Inter May 2025 Exam be Postponed Amid Mock Drills? Check Official Update by ICAI

As per the official notification, the Computer-Based Test (CBT) is scheduled to be held on July 3, 2025, with a total duration of two hours. This is a national-level entrance examination for admissions to postgraduate and doctoral degree programmes in participating universities across the country.

Application Guide

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/ICAR/.
  • Click on the application link for AIEEA (PG) or AICE JRF/SRF (PhD) 2025.
  • Register and proceed with the application form
  • Fill in the required details, upload documents, and pay the application fee
  • Submit the form and download a printout for future reference
NCHMCT JEE 2025 Answer Key Out for 11068 Students - Know Objection Submission Deadline
NCHMCT JEE 2025 Answer Key Out for 11068 Students - Know Objection Submission Deadline

A correction window will be available from June 7 to June 9, 2025, allowing applicants to make changes if needed. Candidates are advised to carefully review the eligibility criteria, exam scheme, test cities, syllabus, and other essential details in the official notification before applying.

For more information and regular updates, candidates should visit the official website of NTA ICAR.

Last updated on 08 May 2025
13:57 PM
ICAR AIEEA 2025 ICAR AIEEA PG AICE PhD Registration
Similar stories
NCHMCT JEE

NCHMCT JEE 2025 Answer Key Out for 11068 Students - Know Objection Submission Deadlin. . .

ICAI CA Exam

Will CA Inter May 2025 Exam be Postponed Amid Mock Drills? Check Official Update by I. . .

UGC

UGC Warns Students Against Fake Exam Cancellation Notice Amid India-Pakistan Conflict

AP POLYCET 2025

AP POLYCET 2025 Final Answer Key Out - Check Result Release Expected Date

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
MSIT

Advaya 2025 Concludes on a High Note: A Cultural Confluence at MSIT

NCHMCT JEE

NCHMCT JEE 2025 Answer Key Out for 11068 Students - Know Objection Submission Deadlin. . .

ICAI CA Exam

Will CA Inter May 2025 Exam be Postponed Amid Mock Drills? Check Official Update by I. . .

UGC

UGC Warns Students Against Fake Exam Cancellation Notice Amid India-Pakistan Conflict

AP POLYCET 2025

AP POLYCET 2025 Final Answer Key Out - Check Result Release Expected Date

Schools

Different schools across the city showcase the special feature in them

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality