ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE PhD 2025 Registration Begins - Steps and Key Dates

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially opened the online application window for the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) Entrance Examinations 2025. Eligible candidates can now apply for the AIEEA (PG) and AICE JRF/SRF (PhD) programmes for the 2025-26 academic session through the official portal — exams.nta.ac.in/ICAR/. The application process will remain active till June 5, 2025.

As per the official notification, the Computer-Based Test (CBT) is scheduled to be held on July 3, 2025, with a total duration of two hours. This is a national-level entrance examination for admissions to postgraduate and doctoral degree programmes in participating universities across the country.

Application Guide

Visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/ICAR/.

Click on the application link for AIEEA (PG) or AICE JRF/SRF (PhD) 2025.

Register and proceed with the application form

Fill in the required details, upload documents, and pay the application fee

Submit the form and download a printout for future reference

A correction window will be available from June 7 to June 9, 2025, allowing applicants to make changes if needed. Candidates are advised to carefully review the eligibility criteria, exam scheme, test cities, syllabus, and other essential details in the official notification before applying.

For more information and regular updates, candidates should visit the official website of NTA ICAR.