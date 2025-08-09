NEET MDS Counselling 2025 - Round 3 Final Seat Allotment Declared; Direct Link

Summary The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has declared the NEET MDS counselling 2025 third round final seat allotment. Candidates who participated in this round of counselling can now check their allotment status on the official MCC website – mcc.nic.in.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has declared the NEET MDS counselling 2025 third round final seat allotment, following the release of the provisional seat allotment result. Candidates who participated in this round of counselling can now check their allotment status on the official MCC website – mcc.nic.in.

After the publication of the provisional seat allotment on August 7, candidates were allowed to inform any discrepancies found in the result to MCC through email until August 8, 11 AM.

How to Download the Seat Allotment Result

Visit the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in. Select the ‘MDS’ tab. Click on the ‘Final Result for Round III’ link. The result will be displayed in a PDF format. View and download your final allotment result for future reference.

Recently, MCC published the final seat matrix for this round and classified them under virtual vacancy and clear vacancy seats.

The seat allotment list provides details of the allocated institutes, specialisations, rank, and remarks. Candidates who have been allotted seats must complete the reporting process at their respective institutes between August 9 and August 16, 2025.

Candidates who have secured seats in this round must complete all admission formalities, including document verification and fee submission, within the stipulated timeline to avoid cancellation of their allotment.

Find the direct seat allotment result here.