Border Security Force Notifies 300+ Vacancies For BSF Constable Recruitment 2025- Link to Apply Here

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 08 Aug 2025
16:48 PM

Eligible and interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website of BSF at rectt.bsf.gov.in
This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 3588 posts in the organisation

The Border Security Force, BSF invited applications for Constable posts. Eligible and interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website of BSF at rectt.bsf.gov.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 3588 posts in the organisation. As per the schedule, the last date to apply is August 23, 2025. The correction window will open on August 24 and will close on August 26, 2025.

To be eligible, candidates should be between 18 to 25 years as on the last date of online application. The candidates who qualify all the stages i.e. PST, PET, Documentation, Trade Test and Written test will be put through Detailed Medical Examination (DME) which will be carried out by the Medical Board of Officers to assess their physical & medical fitness.

Candidates must note that the exam fee is Rs 100 for un-reserved, EWS and OBC category and Rs 50 plus 18% GST only service charges levied by Common Service Centre.

BSF Constable Recruitment 2025: Direct Link

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

