SSC CGL 2025 Postponed Amid Exam Reforms and Technical Review - Check New Schedule

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 09 Aug 2025
Summary
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the postponement of the Combined Graduate Level Examination (SSC CGL) 2025, which was earlier scheduled to begin on August 13.
Alongside this change, SSC has decided to reopen the edit facility for the One-Time Registration (OTR) from August 14 to 31, 2025.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the postponement of the Combined Graduate Level Examination (SSC CGL) 2025, which was earlier scheduled to begin on August 13. As per the official notification, the exam will now be held in the first week of September 2025, with a revised schedule to be released soon.

Alongside this change, SSC has decided to reopen the edit facility for the One-Time Registration (OTR) from August 14 to 31, 2025. This will allow candidates to make necessary changes in their OTR details for future applications within the stipulated time frame.

The postponement follows a directive from the Supreme Court instructing SSC to implement specific reforms in the way Computer-Based Examinations (CBEs) are conducted. In line with the order, SSC has opted to adopt a revised examination model starting with the Selection Posts/Phase XIII Exams 2025, which were held between July 24 and August 1 at 194 centres across the country. Of the 11.50 lakh registered candidates, over 5.50 lakh appeared for the tests at matriculation, higher secondary, and graduate levels.

During these exams, many candidates reported technical and operational disruptions. SSC has identified 55,000 affected candidates and offered them a re-exam opportunity on August 29, 2025, with admit cards to be issued from August 26. The earlier attempts by these candidates, conducted between July 24 and August 2, will not be considered.

To curb impersonation and related malpractices, SSC had introduced Aadhaar authentication and deployed Exam Functionaries. Now, the commission plans to conduct a comprehensive review of its exam platform and operational readiness before holding the CGL examination. This evaluation is the primary reason behind deferring the SSC CGL 2025 to September.

