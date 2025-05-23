NTA Releases JEE Main 2025 Paper 2 Final Answer Key - How Many Questions Dropped?

JEE Main 2025

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the final answer key for JEE Main 2025 Paper 2 for BArch and BPlanning courses.
Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access the final answer key at the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the final answer key for JEE Main 2025 Paper 2 for BArch and BPlanning courses. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access the final answer key at the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.

In an important revision, NTA has dropped four questions from the final answer key — two from the BPlanning paper and two from the papers attempted at exam centres outside India. These adjustments follow the objections raised by candidates during the answer key challenge window, which was open from May 14 to May 16, 2025.

The JEE Main 2025 session 2 Paper 2 exam was conducted on April 9, 2025. Examinees can now use the final answer key along with the official marking scheme to estimate their scores.

How to Download JEE Main 2025 Paper 2 Final Answer Key

  • Visit the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on the link for the final answer key of BArch and BPlanning.
  • The answer key PDF will open.
  • Download and save it for reference.
Using the final answer key, candidates can now calculate their expected scores ahead of the official result declaration. As per the marking scheme, four marks will be awarded for each correct answer. One mark will be deducted for every incorrect/wrong response. No marks will be awarded for unanswered questions.

Candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website for further updates on the result announcement and counselling schedule.

Find the direct final answer key pdf link here.

