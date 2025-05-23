AISSEE Result 2025 Declared - NTA Publishes Classes VI, IX Toppers List & Admission Details

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE 2025) results for Class 6 and Class 9 admissions. Candidates can now check their scores and qualifying status on the official website — exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE/ using their application number and date of birth.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE 2025) results for Class 6 and Class 9 admissions. Candidates can now check their scores and qualifying status on the official website — exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE/ using their application number and date of birth.

The entrance exam was conducted in pen-and-paper mode at 527 centres in 190 cities across India. The scores will be considered for admissions into 33 existing Sainik Schools and New Sainik Schools across the country. These schools, affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and managed by the Ministry of Defence, prepare cadets for entry into premier institutions like the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Indian Naval Academy (INA).

Class 6 Toppers (All India Rank)

Anshuman Yadav (AIR 1)

Anubhav Sharma (AIR 2)

Anmol (AIR 3)

Dhruv Negi (AIR 4)

Kanhaiya Pal (AIR 5)

Siddhant Singh Rajawat (AIR 6)

Aditya Foujdar (AIR 7)

Anshu Yadav (AIR 8)

Pratyaksh Chaudhary (AIR 9)

Shashwat Gupta (AIR 10)

Class 9 Toppers (All India Rank)

Karthik Singh (AIR 1)

Abhinandan Giri (AIR 2)

Sangyan Singh Gangwar (AIR 3)

Dalakshy (AIR 4)

Garvit Dadhich (AIR 5)

Saransh Ahlawat (AIR 6)

Vansh Bisht (AIR 7)

Aaditya Kumar (AIR 8)

Aditya Singh (AIR 9)

Harshul Kumar Dixit (AIR 10)

Admission Process

Candidates securing at least 25% marks in each subject and 40% aggregate have been declared qualified. However, final admission will depend on e-Counselling, medical fitness tests, and document verification.

The official notice stated, “The eligibility criteria, self-declaration, and other required documents to be submitted by the eligible candidates invited for counselling shall be verified as per the prescribed norms at subsequent stages of the admission process.”

Candidates are advised to carefully check the details on their AISSEE 2025 scorecards and report any discrepancies to the authorities for correction immediately.