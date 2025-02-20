SC: NEET UG Mandatory for Studying Medicine Overseas; Details Inside

Summary The Supreme Court has confirmed that clearing the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET UG) is mandatory for students who want to pursue an MBBS degree in a foreign country. Since 2018, the Medical Council of India (MCI) has required students to pass NEET UG before enrolling in foreign medical institutions.

If you’re an Indian student planning to study medicine abroad, there’s an important rule you need to know. The Supreme Court has confirmed that clearing the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET UG) is mandatory for students who want to pursue an MBBS degree in a foreign country.

What is the rule?

Since 2018, the Medical Council of India (MCI) has required students to pass NEET UG before enrolling in foreign medical institutions. This rule was introduced to ensure that Indian students studying abroad meet the same standards as those in India before they can practise medicine here.

Why was this rule challenged?

Some students had petitioned the Supreme Court, arguing that this requirement was introduced without making changes to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. They believed that the rule was unfair and should be removed.

What did the Supreme Court say?

The court disagreed with the petitioners and upheld the rule, stating:

The requirement is fair and transparent.

The Medical Council had the legal authority to introduce it.

There is no conflict with existing laws.

The court also refused to grant any one-time exemptions, meaning all students must follow this rule.

What does this mean for students?

If you plan to study medicine abroad, you must first clear NEET UG. Without it, you won’t be eligible for admission to a foreign medical university. However, the rule only applies to students who want to practise in India later. If you plan to work as a doctor in another country, this requirement does not apply.

Before enrolling in a foreign medical college, make sure you clear NEET UG. It’s now a non-negotiable step for Indian students who wish to pursue medical education abroad and return to practice in India.