SSC JE 2024

SSC Junior Engineer 2024 Final Answer Key Out – How to Check and Download Now

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 20 Feb 2025
11:55 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has published the final answer key for the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination, 2024.
Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access the final answer key on the official website, ssc.gov.in.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has published the final answer key for the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination, 2024. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access the final answer key on the official website, ssc.gov.in.

In an official notification, the commission stated, “Staff Selection Commission has declared the final result of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical and Electrical) Examination, 2024 on 03.02.2025. The Commission has uploaded the Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper(s) cum Response Sheet(s) of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical and Electrical) Examination, 2024 on the website of the Commission on 19.02.2025.”

How to Download SSC JE Final Answer Key 2024

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Visit the official website at ssc.gov.in.
  2. Click on the link to download the SSC JE final answer key on the homepage.
  3. Enter the candidate’s login credentials such as roll number and password.
  4. View the final answer key displayed on the screen.
  5. Download and print the document for future reference.

SSC JE 2024 Minimum Qualifying Marks

The minimum qualifying marks for Paper 1 and Paper 2 are:

  • 30% for unreserved category candidates.
  • 25% for OBC and EWS category candidates.
  • 20% for all other categories.

The download window will remain open until March 5, 2025, 6PM.

Last updated on 20 Feb 2025
11:56 AM
SSC JE 2024 SSC Staff Selection Commission
Similar stories
UPSC CMSE 2025

UPSC CMS 2025 Registration Begins - Application Link, Vacancies, and Key Dates

Union Bank of India

Union Bank of India Recruitment 2025: Apply for 2691 Apprentice posts at unionbankofi. . .

NEET UG

SC: NEET UG Mandatory for Studying Medicine Overseas; Details Inside

WB NEET PG 2024

WB NEET PG 2024 Stray Vacancy Round Registration Ends Today - Check Allotment Updates

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
UPSC CMSE 2025

UPSC CMS 2025 Registration Begins - Application Link, Vacancies, and Key Dates

Union Bank of India

Union Bank of India Recruitment 2025: Apply for 2691 Apprentice posts at unionbankofi. . .

NEET UG

SC: NEET UG Mandatory for Studying Medicine Overseas; Details Inside

St Xavier’s College

SXC Kolkata to Host Xavullash 2025: A Grand Celebration of Bengali Language and Cultu. . .

WB NEET PG 2024

WB NEET PG 2024 Stray Vacancy Round Registration Ends Today - Check Allotment Updates

Annual day at Vels Global School, Newtown
Kolkata schools

Storytelling and a spectrum of talent

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality