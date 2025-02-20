SSC Junior Engineer 2024 Final Answer Key Out – How to Check and Download Now

Summary The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has published the final answer key for the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination, 2024. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access the final answer key on the official website, ssc.gov.in.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has published the final answer key for the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination, 2024. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access the final answer key on the official website, ssc.gov.in.

In an official notification, the commission stated, “Staff Selection Commission has declared the final result of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical and Electrical) Examination, 2024 on 03.02.2025. The Commission has uploaded the Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper(s) cum Response Sheet(s) of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical and Electrical) Examination, 2024 on the website of the Commission on 19.02.2025.”

How to Download SSC JE Final Answer Key 2024

Visit the official website at ssc.gov.in. Click on the link to download the SSC JE final answer key on the homepage. Enter the candidate’s login credentials such as roll number and password. View the final answer key displayed on the screen. Download and print the document for future reference.

SSC JE 2024 Minimum Qualifying Marks

The minimum qualifying marks for Paper 1 and Paper 2 are:

30% for unreserved category candidates.

25% for OBC and EWS category candidates.

20% for all other categories.

The download window will remain open until March 5, 2025, 6PM.