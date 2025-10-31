Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 Round 3: Over 200 Candidates Disqualified! What Next?

Summary The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell, in a decisive move against admission irregularities, has disqualified 220 candidates from participating in the Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 round 3 counselling. The action follows an investigation revealing forged and invalid documents submitted by several aspirants.

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell, in a decisive move against admission irregularities, has disqualified 220 candidates from participating in the Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 round 3 counselling and subsequent admission rounds for MBBS and BDS programmes. The action follows an investigation revealing forged and invalid documents submitted by several aspirants.

According to data released by the CET Cell, 170 students uploaded incorrect or invalid documents, while 50 failed to upload any documents. This comes after an earlier discovery of 152 MBBS aspirants submitting fake certificates to block seats during the admission process.

The CET Cell stated that the decision aligns with the Supreme Court’s directive to take strict action against those involved in seat-blocking or document forgery during medical admissions.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra NEET UG round 3 selection list includes 29,165 candidates and their admission status. After the completion of round 2, there were 1,764 vacant medical seats across the state, including 789 for MBBS and 975 for BDS—mostly in private colleges.

As per the revised schedule, students allotted seats in round 3 must report to their respective colleges between October 31 and November 4 to confirm their admission. Candidates are also required to submit the status retention form by 5:30 PM on November 4.

The CET Cell clarified that all selections are provisional and subject to verification of original documents at the time of admission. Colleges have been instructed to confirm eligibility before finalising admissions to ensure transparency in the ongoing counselling process.