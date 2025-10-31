AISSEE 2026 Registration Deadline Extended - Check All Changes in the Exam Schedule

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date to submit the online application form for the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2026. The AISSEE 2026 exam date has been officially announced.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date to submit the online application form for the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2026. As per the revised schedule, students can now apply for admission to Class 6 and Class 9 in Sainik Schools and New Sainik Schools till November 9, 2025.

The fee payment window has also been extended till November 10, 2025. Candidates from General, OBC (Non-Creamy Layer), Defence, and Ex-servicemen categories must pay ₹850 as the application fee, while those belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories need to pay ₹700.

The AISSEE 2026 exam date has been officially announced. The exam will be conducted on January 18, 2026, in pen-and-paper mode across various centres in India. The entrance test serves as the gateway for admission to Sainik Schools - institutions that prepare students academically and physically for entry into the National Defence Academy (NDA) and other military careers.

In addition, NTA has confirmed the inclusion of three new Sainik Schools in the AISSEE 2026 admission cycle. Earlier in June, the Ministry of Defence approved 86 new Sainik Schools under its plan to establish 100 such institutions across the country, promoting accessible military-oriented education.

Candidates who have already registered will be able to edit their application forms during the correction window from November 12 to 14, 2025, through the official website - exams.nta.nic.in/sainik-school-society.

Applicants are advised to carefully review their details before the deadline to avoid any discrepancies.