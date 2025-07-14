SBI PO 2025 Application Window Closes Today for 541 Posts - Register Now at sbi.co.in

Summary The State Bank of India (SBI) is set to close the online application window for the SBI Probationary Officer (PO) Recruitment 2025 today, July 14, 2025. Interested candidates who wish to join as a Probationary Officer must submit their applications through the official website — sbi.co.in.

The State Bank of India (SBI) is set to close the online application window for the SBI Probationary Officer (PO) Recruitment 2025 today, July 14, 2025. Interested candidates who wish to join as a Probationary Officer must submit their applications through the official website — sbi.co.in — before the deadline.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 541 vacancies across SBI branches nationwide. The application process involves registration, uploading documents, paying the application fee, and final form submission.

Steps to Apply for SBI PO 2025

Visit sbi.co.in and click on the ‘Careers’ section.

Select ‘Current Openings’ and locate the ‘SBI PO Recruitment 2025’ link.

Click ‘Apply Online’ and register with a valid email ID and mobile number.

Fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents.

Pay the applicable fee and submit the form.

Registered candidates can download their filled applications till July 29, 2025, for the document verification stage.

Application Fee

SC/ST/PwBD candidates: Exempted

General/OBC/EWS candidates: ₹750

The fee payment can be made online using debit/credit card, net banking, or UPI.

The selection process involves four stages — Preliminary Exam (July/August 2025), Main Exam, a Psychometric Test, and a Personal Interview. Candidates clearing all stages will be shortlisted for appointment as Probationary Officers in SBI.

Find the direct application link here.