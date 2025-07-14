SBI PO

SBI PO 2025 Application Window Closes Today for 541 Posts - Register Now at sbi.co.in

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 14 Jul 2025
09:24 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The State Bank of India (SBI) is set to close the online application window for the SBI Probationary Officer (PO) Recruitment 2025 today, July 14, 2025.
Interested candidates who wish to join as a Probationary Officer must submit their applications through the official website — sbi.co.in.

The State Bank of India (SBI) is set to close the online application window for the SBI Probationary Officer (PO) Recruitment 2025 today, July 14, 2025. Interested candidates who wish to join as a Probationary Officer must submit their applications through the official website — sbi.co.in — before the deadline.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 541 vacancies across SBI branches nationwide. The application process involves registration, uploading documents, paying the application fee, and final form submission.

Indian Army Agniveer Answer Key 2025 and Result Details - Know How to Download
Indian Army Agniveer Answer Key 2025 and Result Details - Know How to Download

Steps to Apply for SBI PO 2025

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Visit sbi.co.in and click on the ‘Careers’ section.
  • Select ‘Current Openings’ and locate the ‘SBI PO Recruitment 2025’ link.
  • Click ‘Apply Online’ and register with a valid email ID and mobile number.
  • Fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents.
  • Pay the applicable fee and submit the form.

Registered candidates can download their filled applications till July 29, 2025, for the document verification stage.

KCET 2025 Round 1 Option Entry Date Extended - Counselling Schedule Revised by KEA
KCET 2025 Round 1 Option Entry Date Extended - Counselling Schedule Revised by KEA

Application Fee

  • SC/ST/PwBD candidates: Exempted
  • General/OBC/EWS candidates: ₹750

The fee payment can be made online using debit/credit card, net banking, or UPI.

The selection process involves four stages — Preliminary Exam (July/August 2025), Main Exam, a Psychometric Test, and a Personal Interview. Candidates clearing all stages will be shortlisted for appointment as Probationary Officers in SBI.

Find the direct application link here.

Last updated on 14 Jul 2025
09:24 AM
SBI PO State Bank of India (SBI) SBI SBI recruitment Registration
Similar stories
AP EAPCET 2025

AP EAPCET 2025 Rank List Release Dates Announced for Agriculture and Pharmacy - All D. . .

Bihar police

Bihar Police Admit Card 2025 for July 20 Out - Check Upcoming Hall Ticket Release Dat. . .

AP ECET 2025

AP ECET Seat Allotment Result 2025 Declared: Self-Reporting Begins Today, Check Detai. . .

NEET UG 2025

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Schedule Out - MCC Releases Key Dates & Details for All Roun. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
AP EAPCET 2025

AP EAPCET 2025 Rank List Release Dates Announced for Agriculture and Pharmacy - All D. . .

Bihar police

Bihar Police Admit Card 2025 for July 20 Out - Check Upcoming Hall Ticket Release Dat. . .

AP ECET 2025

AP ECET Seat Allotment Result 2025 Declared: Self-Reporting Begins Today, Check Detai. . .

NEET UG 2025

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Schedule Out - MCC Releases Key Dates & Details for All Roun. . .

OJEE

OJEE Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today at ojee.nic.in- Check Detai. . .

NEET 2025

NEET MDS Counselling 2025 Round 2 Registration Begins Today at mcc.nic.in- Check Sche. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality