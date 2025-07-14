NIFT Counselling 2025 Round 2 Choice Filling Begins- Seat Allotment Result Soon

Summary Eligible and interested candidates can fill their programme and campus choices for NIFT counselling till July 16 through the official website at nift.admissions.nic.in As per the schedule, the seat allotment results for round 2 counselling will be published on July 18 on the basis of candidates’ rank and preferences

The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) commenced the choice filling for Round 2 of NIFT 2025 counselling today. Eligible and interested candidates can fill their programme and campus choices for NIFT counselling till July 16 through the official website at nift.admissions.nic.in.

As per the schedule, the seat allotment results for round 2 counselling will be published on July 18 on the basis of candidates’ rank and preferences. The cut-off list will also be released along with the seat allotment results. Candidates who will be allotted seats should have to pay the admission fee by July 21.

NIFT Counselling 2025: Important Dates

Exam date- February 9, 2025

Round 2 Counselling window- July 14 - 16, 2025

Round 2 Seat allotment result- July 18, 2025

Fee payment date- July 21, 2025

NIFT 2025 counselling will take place in three rounds including a spot round. For further information and details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.