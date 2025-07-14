TANCET 2025 Rank List For MBA, MCA OUT at tancet.annauniv.edu

Summary Candidates who have appeared for the management entrance test will be able to download the rank list through the official website at tancet.annauniv.edu Candidates who have been included in the TANCET 2025 rank list will have to attend the MBA counselling 2025

The Anna University declared the Master of Business (MBA) rank list for Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test TANCET 2025 today, July 14. Candidates who have appeared for the management entrance test will be able to download the rank list through the official website at tancet.annauniv.edu.

Candidates who have been included in the TANCET 2025 rank list will have to attend the MBA counselling 2025. Notably, the entrance test mark will be valid for 1 year after the release of the result.

TANCET 2025 Rank List: Steps to download

Visit the official website at tn.mbamca.com On the homepage, click on the TANCET MBA rank list 2025 A new page will have a TANCET rank list pdf Check your rank and download the list

TANCET 2025 is the gateway for admission to MBA, MCA programmes and after the rank list, candidates will have to appear for the counselling process.