Bihar Police Admit Card 2025 for July 20 Out - Check Upcoming Hall Ticket Release Dates

The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released the admit card for the Bihar Police Constable written examination 2025, scheduled to be held on July 20. Candidates who have successfully applied for the recruitment drive can now download their admit cards from the official website — csbc.bihar.gov.in.

Steps to Download

Visit the official website at csbc.bihar.gov.in.

Click on the “Download Admit Card” link under the Important Links section.

Select “Download 01/2025 Written Exam Admit Card”.

Enter your registration ID/mobile number and date of birth.

Click on Submit.

The admit card will appear on the screen. Download and save it for future reference.

As per the official notice, the hall ticket will contain essential information including the exam centre name, roll number, candidate’s name, photograph, guardian’s name, and other personal details. It is mandatory for candidates to carry the admit card along with a valid photo ID to the examination centre.

According to the official schedule, the recruitment exam will be held on July 16, 20, 23, 27, 30, and August 3, 2025, across multiple exam centres in the state.

Admit Card Release Schedule

July 23 exam: To be released on July 16

July 27 exam: To be released on July 20

July 30 exam: To be released on July 23

August 3 exam: To be released on July 27

Candidates are advised to verify all the details mentioned on the admit card carefully. In case of discrepancies, they should promptly contact the CSBC authorities for necessary corrections.