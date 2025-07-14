AIMA MAT 2025 Special CBT Registration Ends Today - Exam Date Announced

Summary The All India Management Association (AIMA) is set to close the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) registration window for the special Computer-Based Test (CBT) 2025 today, July 14. Interested candidates who have not yet registered must complete the process before the deadline to be eligible for the upcoming exam.

The All India Management Association (AIMA) is set to close the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) registration window for the special Computer-Based Test (CBT) 2025 today, July 14. Interested candidates who have not yet registered must complete the process before the deadline to be eligible for the upcoming exam.

Application Guide

Follow these steps to complete your application process;

Visit the official website at mat.aima.in.

Click on the ‘Register’ option displayed on the homepage.

Complete registration to obtain your unique credentials.

Log in and then proceed to fill out the application form.

Upload the required documents.

Choose your preferred Management Institutes (MIs).

Make the payment of the application fee.

Submit and take a printout of the form for future reference.

The special MAT CBT will be conducted in 28 cities across India, and candidates can select their preferred exam city while filling out the application form.

This special session has been introduced as part of an admission drive for the current academic year, providing fresh applicants and previous test-takers an opportunity to secure admission to MBA/PGDM programmes across various management institutes in India.

According to the official schedule, the exam is scheduled for July 20, and candidates will be able to download their admit cards from July 17 (5 PM onwards). The result for this special MAT CBT session will be declared by July 24, 2025.