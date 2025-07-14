Supreme Court

SC to Hear NEET-PG Transparency Pleas on August 3; Petition Seeks Reforms in Evaluation Process

PTI
PTI
Posted on 14 Jul 2025
13:02 PM

File Image

Summary
A bench comprising justices K Vinod Chandran and NV Anjaria briefly heard pleas on the issues
The plea sought release of question papers and answer keys to candidates and disclosure of correct and incorrect questions as assessed

The Supreme Court on Monday fixed August 3 for hearing pleas raising concerns over the transparency of the NEET-PG examination process, particularly with regard to the release of answer keys and evaluation protocols.

A bench comprising justices K Vinod Chandran and NV Anjaria briefly heard pleas on the issues.

One of the pleas, filed through lawyer Tanvi Dubey, challenges the opaque nature of the evaluation system and seeks multiple directions to the National Board of Examinations (NBE), the authority responsible for conducting NEET-PG.

The plea sought release of question papers and answer keys to candidates and disclosure of correct and incorrect questions as assessed.

It also sought a direction for revaluation or rechecking in cases of score discrepancies.

The plea also sought a direction to enable candidates to challenge disputed questions or answers and institution of transparent evaluation mechanisms for current and future NEET-PG examinations.

The plea alleged a lack of transparency and said it undermined the credibility of such a crucial examination and adversely impacted the rights of candidates.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 14 Jul 2025
13:03 PM
Supreme Court petition NEET PG NEET PG 2025
