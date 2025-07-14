AP EAPCET 2025

AP EAPCET 2025 Rank List Release Dates Announced for Agriculture and Pharmacy - All Details

Posted on 14 Jul 2025
Summary
The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has officially announced the dates for the release of AP EAPCET 2025 ranks for the Agriculture and Pharmacy streams.
The counselling 2025 dates will be declared soon after the rank list publication.

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has officially announced the dates for the release of AP EAPCET 2025 ranks for the Agriculture and Pharmacy streams. According to the latest notification, ranks for intermediate regular candidates will be issued on July 17, while supplementary candidates will receive their ranks on July 18. The Agriculture and Pharmacy counselling 2025 dates will be declared soon after the rank list publication.

Agriculture and pharmacy stream: Issue of ranks to intermediate regular & supplementary candidates will be issued on 17th & 18th July respectively,” the website informed.

The AP EAPCET 2025 (Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test) for these streams was conducted on May 19 and 20, with the Phase 1 results declared on June 8 and Phase 2 results on June 25.

Seats will be allotted through AP EAPCET counselling for the following undergraduate programmes - BSc Agriculture, BSc Horticulture, BVSc & AH, BFSc, BTech (Food Science and Technology), and BSc (Commercial Agriculture & Business Management).

The rank list is prepared based on a 75% weightage of AP EAPCET normalised marks and 25% of Class 12 board exam marks. Candidates can download their rank cards from the official website — cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The APSCHE also cautioned that ranks obtained through relaxed qualifying marks for SC/ST candidates will be canceled if the category claim is found invalid at the time of admission.

Students are advised to stay updated on the official APSCHE website for the upcoming counselling schedule and detailed instructions.

