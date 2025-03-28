SBI

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Update on sbi.co.in: Check Details Here

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 28 Mar 2025
11:02 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The State Bank of India (SBI) is set to announce the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 soon.
As per the latest update on the official website, the result will be released shortly, and call letters for successful candidates will be issued alongside the results.

The State Bank of India (SBI) is set to announce the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 soon. As per the latest update on the official website, the result will be released shortly, and call letters for successful candidates will be issued alongside the results. Candidates who appeared for the Junior Associate (Clerk) Preliminary Exam will be able to check their results by visiting the official websites — sbi.co.in or sbi.co.in/web/careers.

Candidates qualifying in the preliminary exam will become eligible to appear for the SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2025, which is scheduled to be held on April 10 and 12, 2025. Along with the prelims results, the SBI Clerk Mains Call Letters 2025 will also be released.

UPSC CDS 1 Exam 2025 Schedule Out on upsc.gov.in - Key Dates and Admit Card Update
UPSC CDS 1 Exam 2025 Schedule Out on upsc.gov.in - Key Dates and Admit Card Update
GATE COAP 2025: IISc Postpones Registration Dates for MTech Admissions and PSU Jobs
GATE COAP 2025: IISc Postpones Registration Dates for MTech Admissions and PSU Jobs

Steps to Check Result

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates can follow these steps to check their results when released;

  • Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.
  • Navigate to the Careers section and click on SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 link.
  • Enter your login credentials such as registration number and password.
  • View and download your result.
  • Take a printout for future reference.

The SBI is conducting this recruitment drive to fill a total of 13,735 Junior Associate (Clerk) vacancies. Candidates will be selected based on their performance in both the Preliminary and Main Examinations.

Candidates are advised to keep a close eye on the official website for further updates regarding the result announcement and the release of call letters.

Last updated on 28 Mar 2025
11:03 AM
SBI State Bank of India (SBI) SBI Clerk Result
Similar stories
UPSC 2025

UPSC CDS 1 Exam 2025 Schedule Out on upsc.gov.in - Key Dates and Admit Card Update

ICAI CA 2025

CA Final Exams Major Change - ICAI to Conduct Test Thrice a Year! Schedule and All De. . .

Representative Image
SBI

SBI Junior Associate Preliminary Exam result to be out soon - Mains exam on this date

GBSHSE

GBSHSE Declares Goa HSSC Class 12 Results 2025 at gbshse.in- Know Full Details Here

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
UPSC 2025

UPSC CDS 1 Exam 2025 Schedule Out on upsc.gov.in - Key Dates and Admit Card Update

ICAI CA 2025

CA Final Exams Major Change - ICAI to Conduct Test Thrice a Year! Schedule and All De. . .

Representational image
Exams

No more PG exams at home centres: CU

Representative Image
Bihar Home Guard

Bihar Home Guard Recruitment: Application underway on onlinebhg.bihar.gov.in - How to. . .

Representative Image
SBI

SBI Junior Associate Preliminary Exam result to be out soon - Mains exam on this date

GBSHSE

GBSHSE Declares Goa HSSC Class 12 Results 2025 at gbshse.in- Know Full Details Here

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality