SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Update on sbi.co.in: Check Details Here

The State Bank of India (SBI) is set to announce the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 soon. As per the latest update on the official website, the result will be released shortly, and call letters for successful candidates will be issued alongside the results. Candidates who appeared for the Junior Associate (Clerk) Preliminary Exam will be able to check their results by visiting the official websites — sbi.co.in or sbi.co.in/web/careers.

Candidates qualifying in the preliminary exam will become eligible to appear for the SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2025, which is scheduled to be held on April 10 and 12, 2025. Along with the prelims results, the SBI Clerk Mains Call Letters 2025 will also be released.

Steps to Check Result

Candidates can follow these steps to check their results when released;

Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

Navigate to the Careers section and click on SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 link.

Enter your login credentials such as registration number and password.

View and download your result.

Take a printout for future reference.

The SBI is conducting this recruitment drive to fill a total of 13,735 Junior Associate (Clerk) vacancies. Candidates will be selected based on their performance in both the Preliminary and Main Examinations.

Candidates are advised to keep a close eye on the official website for further updates regarding the result announcement and the release of call letters.