GATE COAP 2025: IISc Postpones Registration Dates for MTech Admissions and PSU Jobs

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, has announced a revised schedule for the Common Offer Acceptance Portal (COAP) 2025 registration process. Candidates seeking MTech admissions at IITs, NITs, and other prestigious institutes or applying for PSU jobs through GATE 2025 scores can now register from May 17, 2025, instead of the earlier announced date of May 13.

COAP serves as a centralised platform for GATE-qualified candidates to view and accept admission offers from participating institutes and job offers from Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs). Applicants who have qualified for GATE in 2025, 2024, or 2023 are eligible to participate.

Revised GATE COAP 2025 Schedule

The following are the updated dates for the registration and offer acceptance rounds:

Round 1: May 17 (10 AM) to May 20 (9 AM)

Round 2: May 23 (10 AM) to May 26 (9 AM)

Round 3: May 29 (10 AM) to June 2 (9 AM)

Round 4: June 5 (10 AM) to June 8 (9 AM)

Round 5: June 11 (10 AM) to June 14 (9 AM)

From Round 6 onwards, candidates will only have the options to "Accept and Freeze" or "Reject", with the "Retain and Wait" option no longer available. Additionally, an extra Round 10 will be conducted for IITs that extend their counseling beyond Round 9.

During each round, candidates will be presented with offers and must select from the following options:

Accept and Freeze: Confirm the offer and opt out of subsequent rounds.

Retain and Wait: Keep the current offer while waiting for better offers. This option can only be used twice for the same offer.

Reject and Wait: Decline the current offer and wait for further rounds.

To finalise their choice, candidates must click the 'Submit' button. Failing to do so will be treated as an automatic rejection.

Eligible candidates can register and access the offer acceptance portal through the official website at gate.iisc.ac.in/coap2025.