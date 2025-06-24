SBI PO

SBI PO Recruitment 2025 Begins for 541 Vacancies - Register Online at bank.sbi

Our Web Correspondent
File Image

Summary
The State Bank of India (SBI) has officially announced the recruitment drive for Probationary Officer (PO) positions for the 2025-26 session. The notification, released on June 24, 2025, marks the commencement of the application process for 541 vacancies spread across the country. Out of the total posts, 500 positions are regular vacancies, while the remaining 41 are backlog posts.

CLAT PG Counselling Fee Row - Delhi HC Seeks Response from NLUs, BCI, UGC by July 2
CLAT PG Counselling Fee Row - Delhi HC Seeks Response from NLUs, BCI, UGC by July 2

Interested candidates can submit their applications through the official SBI recruitment portal. The registration window will remain open until July 14, 2025, after which no new applications will be entertained.

To apply, candidates need to visit the official website (bank.sbi), navigate to the careers section, and select the current openings link for SBI PO 2025. After completing the registration process and generating login credentials, applicants must fill out the online application form, upload the necessary documents, pay the applicable fee, and submit the form. It is advised to save a copy of the application form for future reference.

NEET SS Counselling 2024: Resignation Facility Closes Today, Check Rules for Candidates
NEET SS Counselling 2024: Resignation Facility Closes Today, Check Rules for Candidates

The application fee for this recruitment drive is set at ₹750 for candidates belonging to the General, Other Backward Classes (OBC), and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS). However, applicants from the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Persons with Disability (PwD) categories are exempted from paying any fee.

The recruitment process for SBI PO 2025 will follow a three-phase selection procedure, comprising a Preliminary Examination, a Main Examination, and a subsequent Interview round. According to the notification, the preliminary exam is expected to be held in July or August 2025, while the main examination is scheduled for September 2025.

The computer-based preliminary test will feature an objective paper carrying 100 marks, divided into three distinct sections. Each section will have a separate time limit, ensuring a balanced assessment of candidates' abilities. Importantly, the prelims will not have any sectional cut-off. The merit list for this stage will be prepared based on candidates’ aggregate scores, and approximately ten times the number of available vacancies in each category will be shortlisted for the mains.

SBI PO State Bank of India SBI Registration
