CLAT PG 2025

CLAT PG Counselling Fee Row - Delhi HC Seeks Response from NLUs, BCI, UGC by July 2

PTI
PTI
Posted on 24 Jun 2025
12:53 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Delhi High Court on Monday denied relief to a Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) PG candidate who said the counselling fee charged by the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) was “exorbitant”.
Justice Rajneesh Kumar Gupta sought a reply from the consortium, Bar Council of India (BCI), University Grants Commissions (UGC), Centre and others by July 2.

The Delhi High Court on Monday denied relief to a Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) PG candidate who said the counselling fee charged by the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) was “exorbitant”.

Justice Rajneesh Kumar Gupta sought a reply from the consortium, Bar Council of India (BCI), University Grants Commissions (UGC), Centre and others by July 2.

The counsel representing the candidate said his client could not participate in the second round of counselling on June 20 as he was required to deposit Rs 20,000 as "upfront payment" and he had already paid Rs 30,000 as refundable counselling fee for the first round.

ADVERTISEMENT
NEET SS Counselling 2024: Resignation Facility Closes Today, Check Rules for Candidates
NEET SS Counselling 2024: Resignation Facility Closes Today, Check Rules for Candidates
Summer Break in Kashmir Schools From Today - Authorities Issue Order Due to Heatwave
Summer Break in Kashmir Schools From Today - Authorities Issue Order Due to Heatwave

"I cannot participate without making payment of Rs 20,000 for per round participation… This is the only exam in the whole country which charges such a large amount. Hundreds of students are not able to participate in the counselling. I have missed the second round and the third round is on July 4," the counsel argued.

The counsel, therefore, sought interim relief for his client's participation in the next round without paying Rs 20,000, calling the charging of "such an exorbitant fees" discriminatory and disproportionate.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 24 Jun 2025
12:53 PM
CLAT PG 2025 Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) Delhi High Court CLAT 2025 Counselling CLAT
Similar stories
NEET SS 2024

NEET SS Counselling 2024: Resignation Facility Closes Today, Check Rules for Candidat. . .

WBCHSE

WBCHSE Revises Class 11 Supplementary Exam Rules for Semester 2 Students - All Guidel. . .

SSC 2025

SSC CHSL 2025 - Application Begins for 3131 Posts on ssc.gov.in; Check Exam Schedule

KCET 2025

KEA Releases KCET 2025 Verification Slip Out on cetonline.karnataka.gov.in - Download. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NEET SS 2024

NEET SS Counselling 2024: Resignation Facility Closes Today, Check Rules for Candidat. . .

istock.com/david gyung
Advance Technology

Career Choice; AI-AI-O: Song of transition

WBCHSE

WBCHSE Revises Class 11 Supplementary Exam Rules for Semester 2 Students - All Guidel. . .

Seminar

The tiger’s nemesis

SSC 2025

SSC CHSL 2025 - Application Begins for 3131 Posts on ssc.gov.in; Check Exam Schedule

KCET 2025

KEA Releases KCET 2025 Verification Slip Out on cetonline.karnataka.gov.in - Download. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality