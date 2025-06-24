CLAT PG Counselling Fee Row - Delhi HC Seeks Response from NLUs, BCI, UGC by July 2

Summary The Delhi High Court on Monday denied relief to a Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) PG candidate who said the counselling fee charged by the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) was “exorbitant”. Justice Rajneesh Kumar Gupta sought a reply from the consortium, Bar Council of India (BCI), University Grants Commissions (UGC), Centre and others by July 2.

The Delhi High Court on Monday denied relief to a Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) PG candidate who said the counselling fee charged by the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) was “exorbitant”.

Justice Rajneesh Kumar Gupta sought a reply from the consortium, Bar Council of India (BCI), University Grants Commissions (UGC), Centre and others by July 2.

The counsel representing the candidate said his client could not participate in the second round of counselling on June 20 as he was required to deposit Rs 20,000 as "upfront payment" and he had already paid Rs 30,000 as refundable counselling fee for the first round.

"I cannot participate without making payment of Rs 20,000 for per round participation… This is the only exam in the whole country which charges such a large amount. Hundreds of students are not able to participate in the counselling. I have missed the second round and the third round is on July 4," the counsel argued.

The counsel, therefore, sought interim relief for his client's participation in the next round without paying Rs 20,000, calling the charging of "such an exorbitant fees" discriminatory and disproportionate.

