RRB ALP CBAT 2025 Re-Exam Date Announced: Board Releases Key Details for Examinees

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the rescheduled date for the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) 2024-25 for candidates impacted by technical issues during the exam held on July 15, 2025. As per the latest notification, the re-exam will be conducted on August 31, 2025.

Candidates who appeared for the CBAT on July 15, 2025, are not required to bring a Vision Certificate. However, candidates from Shift 2 of Venue Code 14439 at Test Centre Sunita Singh Sita Singh Mahila Mahavidyalaya Andawa, Sarai Inayat, Near Temple, Jhunsi, whose exam could not be conducted earlier and was rescheduled for July 15, must bring a Vision Certificate as per Annexure VI. Entry will be denied without this mandatory document.

The exam city and date details, along with the travel authority for SC/ST candidates, will be available ten days prior to the exam on the official RRB websites. The E-Call letters can be downloaded four days before the exam date, as indicated in the exam city and date link.

RRBs have cautioned candidates against relying on unauthenticated sources and warned them to beware of touts making false promises of job appointments in exchange for money. The recruitment process is strictly merit-based, with selection determined solely through Computer-Based Tests.

For further information and exam updates, candidates are advised to visit the official RRB portals.

Read the official notice here.