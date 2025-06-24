NEET SS 2024

NEET SS Counselling 2024: Resignation Facility Closes Today, Check Rules for Candidates

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 24 Jun 2025
12:28 PM

File Image

Summary
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is set to officially close the resignation facility for candidates allotted seats in the Super Speciality (SS) Counselling 2024 today.
Candidates allotted seats under the Institute of National Importance (INI) category can resign from their seats without forfeiting their security deposit until 5 PM on June 24, 2025.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is set to officially close the resignation facility for candidates allotted seats in the Super Speciality (SS) Counselling 2024 today. Candidates allotted seats under the Institute of National Importance (INI) category can resign from their seats without forfeiting their security deposit until 5 PM on June 24, 2025. However, once they resign, they will not be eligible to participate in any further rounds of SS Counselling 2024.

For candidates allotted seats in Round-1 and Round-2 of SS Counselling 2024, the MCC has clarified that resignations will be permitted within the same period, that is, until 5 PM on June 24, but with forfeiture of the security deposit. Additionally, these candidates will also not be allowed to take part in any subsequent rounds of the counselling process.

WBCHSE Revises Class 11 Supplementary Exam Rules for Semester 2 Students - All Guidelines
SSC CHSL 2025 - Application Begins for 3131 Posts on ssc.gov.in; Check Exam Schedule

The MCC has also highlighted that the upcoming Stray Vacancy Round will be an upgradation round. Candidates who have already joined their seats in Round-1 and Round-2 will have the option to upgrade. There will, however, be no resignation permitted during the Stray Round. If a candidate does not get upgraded, they will have to continue with their currently retained seat.

Candidates wishing to resign must approach their respective allotted colleges and ensure that the resignation letter is generated online through the MCC portal by college authorities. Any offline resignation will be deemed invalid.

For detailed guidelines and updates, candidates are advised to visit the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in.

Last updated on 24 Jun 2025
12:29 PM
NEET SS 2024 MCC Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Specialty
