SBI PO Interview Call Letter 2025 Released; Download Phase III Admit Cards Till Nov 30

The State Bank of India (SBI) has officially released the call letters for the Probationary Officers (PO) Group Exercise and Personal Interview, marking the beginning of Phase III of the selection process.

Candidates shortlisted for the interview round can now download their call letters from the bank’s official website, sbi.co.in, using their registration or roll number, and password or date of birth. The download window will remain active till November 30, and no physical copies will be issued. Candidates will receive the call letters only via email or through the online portal.

To download the SBI PO Interview Call Letter 2025, candidates must visit the SBI website, navigate to the ‘Careers’ section, click on the SBI PO Interview Call Letter link, and log in with their credentials. After submitting the details, the call letter will appear on the screen and can be downloaded for future use. Candidates are advised to carry a printed copy of the call letter along with other required documents on the day of the Group Exercise and Interview.

This year’s recruitment drive aims to fill 541 Probationary Officer posts across the State Bank of India. The final appointment will be subject to successful completion of all formalities, including verification of credentials, certificates, satisfactory reference checks, medical examination, and antecedent verification.

Find the direct call letter download link here.