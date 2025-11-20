SBI PO

SBI PO Interview Call Letter 2025 Released; Download Phase III Admit Cards Till Nov 30

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 20 Nov 2025
09:53 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The State Bank of India (SBI) has officially released the call letters for the Probationary Officers (PO) Group Exercise and Personal Interview.
Candidates shortlisted for the interview round can now download their call letters from the bank’s official website, sbi.co.in.

The State Bank of India (SBI) has officially released the call letters for the Probationary Officers (PO) Group Exercise and Personal Interview, marking the beginning of Phase III of the selection process.

Candidates shortlisted for the interview round can now download their call letters from the bank’s official website, sbi.co.in, using their registration or roll number, and password or date of birth. The download window will remain active till November 30, and no physical copies will be issued. Candidates will receive the call letters only via email or through the online portal.

RRB Group D Exam Date 2025 Revised! City Intimation Slip Out Now; Download Link Here
RRB Group D Exam Date 2025 Revised! City Intimation Slip Out Now; Download Link Here
BPSC 71st Prelims Result 2025 Declared: Over 14,200 Candidates Qualify, Check Cutoff Marks
BPSC 71st Prelims Result 2025 Declared: Over 14,200 Candidates Qualify, Check Cutoff Marks

To download the SBI PO Interview Call Letter 2025, candidates must visit the SBI website, navigate to the ‘Careers’ section, click on the SBI PO Interview Call Letter link, and log in with their credentials. After submitting the details, the call letter will appear on the screen and can be downloaded for future use. Candidates are advised to carry a printed copy of the call letter along with other required documents on the day of the Group Exercise and Interview.

ADVERTISEMENT

This year’s recruitment drive aims to fill 541 Probationary Officer posts across the State Bank of India. The final appointment will be subject to successful completion of all formalities, including verification of credentials, certificates, satisfactory reference checks, medical examination, and antecedent verification.

Find the direct call letter download link here.

Last updated on 20 Nov 2025
09:53 AM
SBI PO State Bank of India (SBI) Interview Admit Card SBI recruitment
Similar stories
CBSE 2026

CBSE Webinar Today on Class X Dual Board Exams Conduct & Guidelines - Session Link He. . .

UPSSSC PET

UPSSSC PET Final Answer Key 2025 Out - Check Link, Steps and Result Updates

QS World University Rankings 2026

India Shines with 103 Universities in QS World Sustainability Rankings 2026: IIT Delh. . .

Exams postponed

UP TGT Exam 2025 Postponed - UPSESSB to Announce Revised Dates Soon

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
CBSE 2026

CBSE Webinar Today on Class X Dual Board Exams Conduct & Guidelines - Session Link He. . .

Amity University

Amity Kolkata celebrates academic excellence, honours industry leaders on 7th convoca. . .

St Xavier's College

Sansad 2025 Celebrates Youth Leadership with High-Voltage Policy Debates at SXC Kolka. . .

UPSSSC PET

UPSSSC PET Final Answer Key 2025 Out - Check Link, Steps and Result Updates

Children's Day

Children’s Day 2025: Schools Celebrate With Festivities, Fun Zones and Warm Tribute. . .

QS World University Rankings 2026

India Shines with 103 Universities in QS World Sustainability Rankings 2026: IIT Delh. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality