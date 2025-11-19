BPSC

BPSC 71st Prelims Result 2025 Declared: Over 14,200 Candidates Qualify, Check Cutoff Marks

Posted on 19 Nov 2025
09:16 AM

File Image

Summary
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has officially announced the results of the BPSC 71st Combined Competitive Prelims Examination 2025 on its website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in. As per the notification, 14,216 candidates have qualified and are now eligible to appear for the BPSC Mains Examination 2025. The result has been released in PDF format, allowing candidates to download and check their roll numbers directly from the commission’s portal.

The preliminary examination was conducted across 912 examination centres spanning 37 districts of Bihar. This year, the exam witnessed an impressive participation of 3,16,762 candidates. Of these, about 13,368 cleared the Integrated Combined Preliminary Examination, while 893 candidates qualified for the Preliminary Examination for the post of Financial Administrative Officer, reflecting the competitive nature of the recruitment process.

In its official statement, the Commission congratulated the successful candidates and extended best wishes for the upcoming mains examination. The notification added that the result was uploaded on the website for candidates’ convenience and urged them to keep checking the portal for further updates related to the Mains schedule and instructions.

Category-Wise Cutoff Marks

Alongside the results, the commission also released the cut-off marks for various categories. For the General category, the cut-off stands between 88 marks for male candidates and 78 marks for female candidates. The EWS cut-off is 82.33 marks for males and 73.33 marks for females, while for the SC category, it is 72 marks for males and 60.33 marks for females. The ST category is 71.33 marks for male and 65.67 marks for female candidates. For the EBC category, the cut-off marks are 81 for males and 71.33 for females. Cutoff marks for male candidates from the BC category are 84, while for females, it is 73.67. The BCL category’s cut-off is 71.67 marks, while various PwD categories have cut-offs ranging from 59 to 48 marks depending on the disability type. For applicants under the Grandchildren of Ex-Freedom Fighters category, the cut-off is 66 marks.

Candidates are advised to review the complete result PDF and keep track of official notifications for further details regarding the BPSC Mains Examination 2025.

Last updated on 19 Nov 2025
09:16 AM
BPSC BPSC 71st Prelims Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Result cut-off marks
