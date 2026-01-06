NEET PG 2025

Chhattisgarh NEET PG Round 2 Merit List 2025 Released- 805 Candidates Qualify

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 06 Jan 2026
16:59 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates can access the Chhattisgarh NEET PG merit list 2025 on the official website, cgdme.in
In this round, a total of 805 candidates—382 male and 423 female, including six under the NRI-sponsored category—have been shortlisted for Doctor of Medicine (MD) and Master of Surgery (MS) programmes

The Commissionerate of Medical Education (CME), Chhattisgarh, has released the merit list for NEET PG 2025 Round 2 counselling. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the merit list on the official website, cgdme.in.

In Round 2 counselling, a total of 805 candidates—382 male and 423 female, including six NRI-sponsored candidates—have been shortlisted for Doctor of Medicine (MD) and Master of Surgery (MS) programmes.

Of these, 19 candidates are shortlisted under the private quota, 284 under both government and private quotas, and 10 under the NRI quota. The merit list contains detailed information such as candidate name, gender, father’s name, NEET roll number, NEET rank and score, nationality, candidature type, category, Chhattisgarh state rank, applied course, and quota.

ADVERTISEMENT

The choice filling and locking process for Round 2 concluded on January 4, 2026. Based on the choices submitted by candidates, the CME will soon release the seat allotment list online.

Candidates are advised to regularly monitor the official CME website for updates on seat allotment and subsequent counselling procedures.

Last updated on 06 Jan 2026
16:59 PM
NEET PG 2025 NEET counselling NEET PG
Similar stories
MCC

NEET PG 2025: UP State Counselling Deferred Due to MCC Round 3 Delay; Read Details

Dubai

International AYUSH Conference in Dubai to Spotlight Traditional Healthcare Systems

Certification

IIT Bombay Launches Five-Month Online Certificate Programme in Generative AI; Know El. . .

AIBE XX

AIBE 20 Result 2025 and Final Answer Key Release - Check Latest Update & Qualifying C. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
MCC

NEET PG 2025: UP State Counselling Deferred Due to MCC Round 3 Delay; Read Details

Vivekananda Mission School Joka

Vivekananda Mission School, Joka Celebrates Annual Function and Prize Distribution Ce. . .

Dubai

International AYUSH Conference in Dubai to Spotlight Traditional Healthcare Systems

AIBE XX

AIBE 20 Result 2025 and Final Answer Key Release - Check Latest Update & Qualifying C. . .

Certification

IIT Bombay Launches Five-Month Online Certificate Programme in Generative AI; Know El. . .

XLRI

XLRI to Issue XAT Answer Key 2025 Shortly at xatonline.in; Know Steps to Download Her. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality