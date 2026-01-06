Chhattisgarh NEET PG Round 2 Merit List 2025 Released- 805 Candidates Qualify

Summary Candidates can access the Chhattisgarh NEET PG merit list 2025 on the official website, cgdme.in In this round, a total of 805 candidates—382 male and 423 female, including six under the NRI-sponsored category—have been shortlisted for Doctor of Medicine (MD) and Master of Surgery (MS) programmes

The Commissionerate of Medical Education (CME), Chhattisgarh, has released the merit list for NEET PG 2025 Round 2 counselling. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the merit list on the official website, cgdme.in.

In Round 2 counselling, a total of 805 candidates—382 male and 423 female, including six NRI-sponsored candidates—have been shortlisted for Doctor of Medicine (MD) and Master of Surgery (MS) programmes.

Of these, 19 candidates are shortlisted under the private quota, 284 under both government and private quotas, and 10 under the NRI quota. The merit list contains detailed information such as candidate name, gender, father’s name, NEET roll number, NEET rank and score, nationality, candidature type, category, Chhattisgarh state rank, applied course, and quota.

The choice filling and locking process for Round 2 concluded on January 4, 2026. Based on the choices submitted by candidates, the CME will soon release the seat allotment list online.

Candidates are advised to regularly monitor the official CME website for updates on seat allotment and subsequent counselling procedures.