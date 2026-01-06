International AYUSH Conference in Dubai to Spotlight Traditional Healthcare Systems

Summary The third conglomeration of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) will include practitioners, policy makers, industrialists, researchers and students from across the world, according to a statement released by the Indian consulate in Dubai on Monday Ministerial-level participation from the Indian government is expected at the conference

Dubai is set to host an international AYUSH conference in February to bring to the limelight the traditional medicine systems as an authentic and reliable health care alternative. The third conglomeration of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) will include practitioners, policy makers, industrialists, researchers and students from across the world, according to a statement released by the Indian consulate in Dubai on Monday.

The third International AYUSH Conference and Exhibition 2026 will be held from February 15-17, organised by Science India Forum, a voluntary organisation for the propagation of Science among the masses, along with World Ayurveda Foundation. The event will be held under the patronage of the Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India and the Consulate General of India, Dubai. The goal of the conference is to bring to the limelight AYUSH as an authentic and reliable health care system for the diseases. Global Homoeopathic Foundation (GHF), Emirates Ayurveda Graduates Association (EAGA) and several other AYUSH organisations from around the world associate with Science India Forum for this conference. Ministerial-level participation from the Indian government is expected at the conference.

The theme of this Conference is Evidence-based AYUSH interventions in Mind-Body Health.

The Conference will be attended by 1200 plus delegates of AYUSH systems from more than 35 countries.

