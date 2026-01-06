Dubai

International AYUSH Conference in Dubai to Spotlight Traditional Healthcare Systems

PTI
PTI
Posted on 06 Jan 2026
15:52 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The third conglomeration of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) will include practitioners, policy makers, industrialists, researchers and students from across the world, according to a statement released by the Indian consulate in Dubai on Monday
Ministerial-level participation from the Indian government is expected at the conference

Dubai is set to host an international AYUSH conference in February to bring to the limelight the traditional medicine systems as an authentic and reliable health care alternative. The third conglomeration of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) will include practitioners, policy makers, industrialists, researchers and students from across the world, according to a statement released by the Indian consulate in Dubai on Monday.

The third International AYUSH Conference and Exhibition 2026 will be held from February 15-17, organised by Science India Forum, a voluntary organisation for the propagation of Science among the masses, along with World Ayurveda Foundation. The event will be held under the patronage of the Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India and the Consulate General of India, Dubai. The goal of the conference is to bring to the limelight AYUSH as an authentic and reliable health care system for the diseases. Global Homoeopathic Foundation (GHF), Emirates Ayurveda Graduates Association (EAGA) and several other AYUSH organisations from around the world associate with Science India Forum for this conference. Ministerial-level participation from the Indian government is expected at the conference.

The theme of this Conference is Evidence-based AYUSH interventions in Mind-Body Health.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Conference will be attended by 1200 plus delegates of AYUSH systems from more than 35 countries.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 06 Jan 2026
16:08 PM
Dubai AYUSH 2025 conference
Similar stories
NEET PG 2025

Chhattisgarh NEET PG Round 2 Merit List 2025 Released- 805 Candidates Qualify

MCC

NEET PG 2025: UP State Counselling Deferred Due to MCC Round 3 Delay; Read Details

Certification

IIT Bombay Launches Five-Month Online Certificate Programme in Generative AI; Know El. . .

AIBE XX

AIBE 20 Result 2025 and Final Answer Key Release - Check Latest Update & Qualifying C. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NEET PG 2025

Chhattisgarh NEET PG Round 2 Merit List 2025 Released- 805 Candidates Qualify

MCC

NEET PG 2025: UP State Counselling Deferred Due to MCC Round 3 Delay; Read Details

Vivekananda Mission School Joka

Vivekananda Mission School, Joka Celebrates Annual Function and Prize Distribution Ce. . .

AIBE XX

AIBE 20 Result 2025 and Final Answer Key Release - Check Latest Update & Qualifying C. . .

Certification

IIT Bombay Launches Five-Month Online Certificate Programme in Generative AI; Know El. . .

XLRI

XLRI to Issue XAT Answer Key 2025 Shortly at xatonline.in; Know Steps to Download Her. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality