NEET PG 2025: UP State Counselling Deferred Due to MCC Round 3 Delay; Read Details

The Director General of Medical Education and Training (DGMET), Uttar Pradesh, has postponed the UP NEET PG 2025 Round 3 counselling until further notice, citing delays in the commencement of All India Quota (AIQ) counselling by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

According to an official notice issued by the state authority, the postponement has been necessitated by the fact that the MCC has not yet started the third round of AIQ counselling for NEET PG 2025. State-level counselling processes are conducted only after the completion of MCC rounds, and the delay has impacted postgraduate medical admissions across several states.

The most recent update from the MCC was the extension of the resignation deadline for Round 2 seat-allotted candidates to December 30, 2025. However, even 21 days after the counselling schedule was notified, no further clarification has been issued regarding the commencement of NEET PG Round 3 counselling.

As per the revised NEET PG counselling schedule 2025, released on December 17, the deadline for completing the third round of AIQ counselling was set as January 2, while the last date for submitting data of joined candidates was fixed as January 12.

The UP NEET PG Round 3 counselling, which was scheduled to begin on January 2, now stands deferred. In its notice, the DGMET stated that the counselling process has been postponed “till further orders” due to the non-initiation of AIQ counselling by the MCC.

Candidates are advised to regularly monitor official websites of the Medical Counselling Committee and the Uttar Pradesh medical education authority for further updates regarding revised counselling dates.