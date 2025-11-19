Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB Group D Exam Date 2025 Revised! City Intimation Slip Out Now; Download Link Here

Posted on 19 Nov 2025
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially announced the revised schedule for the Group D Computer-Based Test (CBT-1).
The Board has released the exam city intimation slip for the CBT.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially announced the revised schedule for the Group D Computer-Based Test (CBT-1), which will now be conducted from November 27, 2025, to January 16, 2026. The updated dates were released following a court verdict that resolved the eligibility dispute, which had delayed the recruitment process.

The exam, originally slated to begin on November 17, 2025, was postponed due to a legal case concerning whether the Group D posts should be open only to ITI-qualified candidates or also to those with a Class 10 qualification. With the court confirming eligibility for both ITI and Class 10 pass candidates, the RRB has now finalised the rescheduled examination timeline.

The Board has released the exam city intimation slip for the CBT. Candidates can download the same from their regional RRB websites. The city slip will also include the SC/ST free travel authority, where applicable.

Candidates can download their E-call letters four days prior to their scheduled exam date via the city intimation link. The official portal, rrbapply.gov.in, allows candidates to retrieve their registration numbers or reset passwords if needed.

The RRB has also reiterated that Aadhaar authentication is mandatory for entry to the exam centre. Candidates must carry either their original Aadhaar card or a printed copy with successful e-verification. Biometric verification linked to Aadhaar will be conducted at the examination venue.

To assist candidates, the Board has set up a dedicated helpdesk at +91 9513631887, available from Monday to Saturday between 9 AM and 6 PM. The RRB has urged applicants to rely solely on official websites for authentic updates, emphasising that recruitment is strictly merit-based, and warning candidates against fraudulent agents or fake appointment offers.

Find the direct city intimation slip link here.

Last updated on 19 Nov 2025
