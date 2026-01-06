AIBE XX

AIBE 20 Result 2025 and Final Answer Key Release - Check Latest Update & Qualifying Criteria

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 06 Jan 2026
15:02 PM

File Image

Summary
The Bar Council of India (BCI) is expected to publish the final answer key and results of the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 20 soon.
Candidates who have appeared for the November 30, 2025, exam will be able to check both the results and the final answer key on the official website when declared.

The provisional answer key was released on December 3, 2025. Candidates were allowed to submit their objections from December 3 to December 10, 2025. The final answer key will be released after that, and the result will be prepared accordingly.

However, examinees must keep in mind that the final answer key will be uploaded only if the panel of experts checking the submitted objections finds any discrepancy in the already published provisional/initial answer key. Additionally, BCI has informed that if the submitted objections are found valid, then the processing fee will be refunded.

Follow these steps to check your AIBE 20 results once they are announced:

  • Visit the official website at allindiabarexamination.com.
  • Click on the link labeled ‘AIBE 20 Result’ on the homepage (once activated).
  • Enter your credentials on the newly opened page and submit the details.
  • View your AIBE 20 Result displayed on the screen.
  • Download and print a copy of your result for future reference.

Candidates will receive a +1 mark for every correct answer, with no negative marking for incorrect responses.

To qualify for the AIBE XX exam, candidates from the General and OBC categories must secure a minimum of 45% marks, while SC/ST and disabled candidates need at least 40% to pass. Those who meet the qualifying criteria will receive the Certificate of Practice, enabling them to practice law in India.

For the latest updates on the final answer key and result, candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website.

Last updated on 06 Jan 2026
15:13 PM
AIBE XX Bar Council of India (BCI) All India Bar Examination Result AIBE
