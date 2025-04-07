SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 Declared - Qualifying Process & Mains Exam Details

Summary The State Bank of India (SBI) has officially announced the results of the Probationary Officer (PO) Preliminary Examination 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their qualifying status on the bank’s official website — sbi.co.in.

The State Bank of India (SBI) has officially announced the results of the Probationary Officer (PO) Preliminary Examination 2025, which was conducted on March 8, 16, and 24, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their qualifying status on the bank’s official website — sbi.co.in.

To access the result, candidates should visit the SBI homepage, scroll down to the ‘Careers’ section, and click on ‘Recruitment Results’. Upon selecting the ‘PO Preliminary Exam Results’ link, candidates can log in using their registration number and date of birth to view their results.

With the prelims results out, qualified candidates are now eligible to appear for the SBI PO Main Examination, the next crucial step in the recruitment process. The call letter for the main exam is expected to be released soon.

Selection Process Overview

The recruitment process for SBI PO is divided into three phases:

Phase I – Preliminary Exam: A 100-mark objective test with no sectional cut-offs. Around 10 times the number of vacancies per category are shortlisted for the next phase based on overall merit.

Phase II – Main Exam: This includes a 200-mark objective test and a 50-mark descriptive test, both conducted online. The descriptive test follows immediately after the objective paper, and candidates must type their responses. Shortlisting for the final round is based on merit, with approximately three times the number of category-wise vacancies moving forward.

Phase III – Final Selection Round: This phase consists of a Psychometric Test, a Group Exercise (20 marks), and a Personal Interview (30 marks). The psychometric assessment may be presented to the interview panel for further evaluation.

The final merit list is prepared based on the normalised scores of the main exam and final selection round. Prelims scores are not counted towards the final result. Notably, there is a negative marking of 0.25 for every incorrect answer in both the preliminary and main objective tests, while unanswered questions carry no penalty.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official SBI website for updates regarding the release of the main exam admit card and further recruitment stages.