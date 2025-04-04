CSIR UGC NET 2024 Result & Final Answer Key Update - Score and Merit List Details

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to announce the final answer key and result of the Joint CSIR NET 2024 December session shortly. Based on the final answer key, the results will be prepared and declared on the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in.

Candidates were earlier provided with the provisional answer key on March 11 and were allowed to raise objections until March 14, 2025. The submitted challenges will be reviewed by a panel of experts, following which, if a candidate’s objection is found valid, the corresponding answer key will be updated and published. Based on the final answer key, the results will be prepared and declared on the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in.

Once released, candidates can follow these steps to check the final answer key and result;

Visit the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in.

Log in with your unique credentials (once the final answer key/result is announced).

View the answer key/result displayed on the screen.

Download and print a copy for future reference.

Score Calculation and Merit List

The result will be announced in the form of percentiles along with scores or normalised scores (in case of subject tests being conducted in two/multiple shifts). As for the final merit list, it will be prepared by the Result Committee by taking into account the cumulative marks obtained by the examinees in all the parts (Part A, B, and C) of the exam. Candidates must note that once the results are declared, no re-evaluation or re-checking will be entertained by the authorities.

The exam was conducted on February 28, March 1, and March 2, 2025, across 326 centres in 164 cities for 2,38,451 candidates.