SBI

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Out on sbi.co.in - Download Link and Mains Exam Update

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 29 Mar 2025
11:35 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The State Bank of India (SBI) has officially announced the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025.
Candidates who appeared for the Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) preliminary examination can now access their results through the SBI official website

The State Bank of India (SBI) has officially announced the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) preliminary examination can now access their results through the SBI official website at sbi.co.in. The result link is also available on SBI Careers under the Current Openings section.

CBSE Class 12 and JEE Main 2025 Exam Clash Update: NTA Revises Session 2 Dates! All Details
CBSE Class 12 and JEE Main 2025 Exam Clash Update: NTA Revises Session 2 Dates! All Details

The SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2025 was conducted on February 22, 27, 28 and March 1, 2025. The exam carried a total of 100 marks with a one hour duration, and it was divided into three sections: English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability.

Steps to Check SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Visit the official SBI website at sbi.co.in.
  2. Click on the “PRELIMINARY EXAM RESULT (NEW)” link under Recruitment of Junior Associates.
  3. The result PDF will be displayed on your screen.
  4. Download and search for your name or roll number in the list of shortlisted candidates.
UPSC CDS 1 Exam 2025 Schedule Out on upsc.gov.in - Key Dates and Admit Card Update
UPSC CDS 1 Exam 2025 Schedule Out on upsc.gov.in - Key Dates and Admit Card Update

Candidates who clear the prelims will proceed to the SBI Clerk Mains Exam, scheduled on April 10 and 12, 2025. Call letters for the main exam will be issued by April 2, 2025. Final selection will be based on the candidates’ performance in the mains examination, followed by document verification.

SBI Clerk 2025 Vacancies

This year, SBI has announced a total of 13,735 vacancies for the Junior Associate role, distributed as follows:

  • General: 5,870
  • OBC: 3,001
  • SC: 2,118
  • ST: 1,385
  • EWS: 1,361

Candidates are advised to keep track of updates on the official website to download their admit cards and prepare for the next stage.

Find the direct result download link here.

Last updated on 29 Mar 2025
11:35 AM
SBI State Bank of India (SBI) SBI Clerk Result
Similar stories
JEE Main 2025

CBSE Class 12 and JEE Main 2025 Exam Clash Update: NTA Revises Session 2 Dates! All D. . .

JEE Main 2025

JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Admit Card OUT - Hall Ticket Link and Exam Schedule

Representative Image
OSSTET

OSSTET results declared at bseodisha.ac.in - Know how to download scorecard

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee

OJEE 2025 application form correction window closes today at ojee.nic.in- Details her. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
JEE Main 2025

CBSE Class 12 and JEE Main 2025 Exam Clash Update: NTA Revises Session 2 Dates! All D. . .

JEE Main 2025

JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Admit Card OUT - Hall Ticket Link and Exam Schedule

Representational image
Exams

Exam clash: JEE dates altered

The event brought together distinguished scholars, educators, industry professionals, and students from across the globe
NSHM Knowledge Campus

NSHM Centre for Language and Communication hosts conference to increase employability

Representative Image
OSSTET

OSSTET results declared at bseodisha.ac.in - Know how to download scorecard

Kalyani Government Engineering College

KGEC To Host Binary Hackathon 2025- Where Technology meets Creativity

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality