SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Out on sbi.co.in - Download Link and Mains Exam Update

Summary The State Bank of India (SBI) has officially announced the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) preliminary examination can now access their results through the SBI official website

The State Bank of India (SBI) has officially announced the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) preliminary examination can now access their results through the SBI official website at sbi.co.in. The result link is also available on SBI Careers under the Current Openings section.

The SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2025 was conducted on February 22, 27, 28 and March 1, 2025. The exam carried a total of 100 marks with a one hour duration, and it was divided into three sections: English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability.

Steps to Check SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025

ADVERTISEMENT

Visit the official SBI website at sbi.co.in. Click on the “PRELIMINARY EXAM RESULT (NEW)” link under Recruitment of Junior Associates. The result PDF will be displayed on your screen. Download and search for your name or roll number in the list of shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who clear the prelims will proceed to the SBI Clerk Mains Exam, scheduled on April 10 and 12, 2025. Call letters for the main exam will be issued by April 2, 2025. Final selection will be based on the candidates’ performance in the mains examination, followed by document verification.

SBI Clerk 2025 Vacancies

This year, SBI has announced a total of 13,735 vacancies for the Junior Associate role, distributed as follows:

General: 5,870

OBC: 3,001

SC: 2,118

ST: 1,385

EWS: 1,361

Candidates are advised to keep track of updates on the official website to download their admit cards and prepare for the next stage.

Find the direct result download link here.