CBSE Class 12 and JEE Main 2025 Exam Clash Update: NTA Revises Session 2 Dates! All Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced a revised schedule for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 Session 2 for some candidates whose exam dates were clashing with their Class 12 board examinations. This decision aims to ensure that students do not have to compromise on either of the crucial exams.

Revised JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Schedule

As per the updated timetable, the BE/BTech (Paper 1) exam will be conducted on April 2, 3, 4, and 7, 2025, in two shifts—the first from 9 AM to Noon and the second from 3 PM to 6 PM. Additionally, on April 8, 2025, the exam will be held in a single shift from 3 PM to 6 PM.

The BArch (Paper 2A) and BPlanning (Paper 2B) exams will be conducted on April 9, 2025. The BArch exam will take place in the first shift (9 AM to Noon), while candidates appearing for both BArch & BPlanning will have an extended session until 12.30 PM.

The NTA took this step after receiving multiple requests from candidates whose Class 12 board exams coincided with their originally allotted JEE Main exam slot. The agency has accommodated these students by providing them with an alternative examination date to avoid conflicts between the two important exams. The official notice states, “The revised date of the JEE(Main)-2025, Session 2 examination, for such candidates are hosted in the NTA website and can be downloaded using the login credentials in the website https://jeemain.nta.nic.in with effect from 28 March 2025.”

Admit Card Update

Candidates appearing for the April 2 to 4 exams can now download their admit cards from the official JEE Main website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The hall tickets for other exam dates will be released in due course.

For those whose board exams still clash with their JEE Main session 2 exam, NTA has invited requests for further changes. Such candidates must email their concerns to jeemain@nta.nic.in from their registered email ID before 5 PM tomorrow. The email should include a copy of their Class 12 admit card issued by their respective board and their JEE Main exam city intimation slip.

Candidates facing any difficulties can contact NTA's helpline at 011-40759000 / 011-69227700 or email jeemain@nta.nic.in for further assistance.

With this revised schedule, NTA aims to ensure a smooth examination process for all JEE Main aspirants while accommodating their academic commitments.