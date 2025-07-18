SBI PO

SBI PO Prelims Exam 2025 Schedule Out - Check Pattern, Selection Process, and Key Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 18 Jul 2025
09:59 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The State Bank of India (SBI) has officially announced the tentative schedule for the SBI PO 2025 Preliminary Examination.
SBI will release the admit cards for the Prelims shortly before the exam.

The State Bank of India (SBI) has officially announced the tentative schedule for the SBI PO 2025 Preliminary Examination. As per the latest notification, the SBI PO Prelims will be held on August 2, 4, and 5, 2025, as the first stage of the recruitment process for 541 probationary officer posts.

The application process for SBI PO 2025 concluded on July 15, with thousands of aspiring candidates registering for the prestigious officer-level vacancies. The recruitment process will be conducted in three phases: Preliminary Examination, Main Examination, and Interview.

RPSC School Lecturer Recruitment 2025 Notice Out - Check Vacancy, Eligibility &amp; Key Dates
RPSC School Lecturer Recruitment 2025 Notice Out - Check Vacancy, Eligibility &amp; Key Dates
GSEB HSC Supplementary Result 2025 Out: Over 17K Clear Class 12 General Stream
GSEB HSC Supplementary Result 2025 Out: Over 17K Clear Class 12 General Stream

The SBI PO Prelims 2025 will be conducted online and comprise three sections: English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability. The paper will be worth 100 marks, with each section carrying a time limit of 20 minutes, making the total exam duration one hour. Notably, there will be no sectional cut-off in the prelims, allowing candidates to perform well overall even if one section proves challenging.

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates who perform well in the preliminary exam will be shortlisted for the SBI PO Main Examination. The shortlisting will be done at a ratio of 10 times the number of vacancies in each category, based on the merit list from the prelims stage.

SBI will release the admit cards for the Prelims shortly before the exam. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official SBI careers portal for updates and to download their hall tickets once available.

Last updated on 18 Jul 2025
10:00 AM
SBI PO State Bank of India (SBI) preliminary examination exam schedule Recruitment exam
Similar stories
NEST 2025

NEST 2025 Revised Scorecard Out - Only Updated Version to be Considered for Admission. . .

SSC 2025

SSC CHSL 2025 Last Date to Apply Today - Check Application and Exam Details

TNEA 2025

TNEA Counselling 2025: Lateral Entry Rank List Released, Grievance Window Opens Today

RPSC

RPSC School Lecturer Recruitment 2025 Notice Out - Check Vacancy, Eligibility & Key D. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NEST 2025

NEST 2025 Revised Scorecard Out - Only Updated Version to be Considered for Admission. . .

SSC 2025

SSC CHSL 2025 Last Date to Apply Today - Check Application and Exam Details

TNEA 2025

TNEA Counselling 2025: Lateral Entry Rank List Released, Grievance Window Opens Today

RPSC

RPSC School Lecturer Recruitment 2025 Notice Out - Check Vacancy, Eligibility & Key D. . .

Union Public Service Commission exam

UPSC ESIC Nursing Officer Result 2025 Released! Check Details Here

CBSE 2025

CBSE Superintendent Tier II Answer Key 2025 OUT at cbse.gov.in- Link Inside

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality