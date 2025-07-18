SBI PO Prelims Exam 2025 Schedule Out - Check Pattern, Selection Process, and Key Details

Summary The State Bank of India (SBI) has officially announced the tentative schedule for the SBI PO 2025 Preliminary Examination. SBI will release the admit cards for the Prelims shortly before the exam.

The State Bank of India (SBI) has officially announced the tentative schedule for the SBI PO 2025 Preliminary Examination. As per the latest notification, the SBI PO Prelims will be held on August 2, 4, and 5, 2025, as the first stage of the recruitment process for 541 probationary officer posts.

The application process for SBI PO 2025 concluded on July 15, with thousands of aspiring candidates registering for the prestigious officer-level vacancies. The recruitment process will be conducted in three phases: Preliminary Examination, Main Examination, and Interview.

The SBI PO Prelims 2025 will be conducted online and comprise three sections: English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability. The paper will be worth 100 marks, with each section carrying a time limit of 20 minutes, making the total exam duration one hour. Notably, there will be no sectional cut-off in the prelims, allowing candidates to perform well overall even if one section proves challenging.

Candidates who perform well in the preliminary exam will be shortlisted for the SBI PO Main Examination. The shortlisting will be done at a ratio of 10 times the number of vacancies in each category, based on the merit list from the prelims stage.

SBI will release the admit cards for the Prelims shortly before the exam. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official SBI careers portal for updates and to download their hall tickets once available.