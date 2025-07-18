MAT 2025

AIMA MAT 2025 Special CBT Admit Card Released - Download Now for July 20 Exam

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 18 Jul 2025
13:08 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The All India Management Association (AIMA) has released the MAT admit card for the special Computer-Based Test (CBT) 2025.
Candidates preparing to take the CBT on July 20 can now download their admission tickets from the official AIMA website - mat.aima.in.

The All India Management Association (AIMA) has released the MAT admit card for the special Computer-Based Test (CBT) 2025. Candidates preparing to take the CBT on July 20 can now download their admission tickets from the official AIMA website - mat.aima.in.

KEAM 2025: NEET UG Score Submission Window Opens for MBBS, BDS &amp; Allied Courses
KEAM 2025: NEET UG Score Submission Window Opens for MBBS, BDS &amp; Allied Courses

MAT 2025 Admit Card - Easy Steps for Downloading

  • Visit the official website at mat.aima.in.
  • Go to the ‘Applicant dashboard’ section.
  • Enter your unique login credentials.
  • The admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download and take a printout of it for future reference.
ADVERTISEMENT

The document will contain essential details such as the candidate’s name, application number, roll number, exam date and time, and venue details.

The admit cards will be available for downloading only from the official website, and no paper admit cards will be issued. The candidates will have to produce the printout of their admit card at the allotted venue to appear for the examination.

NEST 2025 Revised Scorecard Out - Only Updated Version to be Considered for Admissions
NEST 2025 Revised Scorecard Out - Only Updated Version to be Considered for Admissions

The MAT (Management Aptitude Test) 2025 exam consists of five sections, each comprising 30 questions, making up a total of 150 questions. Candidates will be given 120 minutes to complete the test.

Candidates must note that the admit card is session-specific and will be available for download only until the exam day.

How to Rectify Errors in MAT Admit Card?

If candidates find any discrepancies in their admit card, they should contact AIMA officials immediately through the following:

  • Email: mat@aima.in
  • Contact Numbers: 8130338839 / 9599030586 (9 AM – 5.30 PM) and 011-47673020 (9 AM – 5.30 PM) (Monday to Friday)

Candidates are advised to verify all details on the admit card carefully and report any errors at the earliest to avoid issues on the exam day.

Last updated on 18 Jul 2025
13:09 PM
MAT 2025 All India Management Association AIMA Management Aptitude Test Admit Card
Similar stories
KEAM 2025

KEAM Counselling 2025: CEE Kerala Issues Trial Allotment For CAP Engineering Courses-. . .

KEAM 2025

KEAM 2025: NEET UG Score Submission Window Opens for MBBS, BDS & Allied Courses

NEST 2025

NEST 2025 Revised Scorecard Out - Only Updated Version to be Considered for Admission. . .

SSC 2025

SSC CHSL 2025 Last Date to Apply Today - Check Application and Exam Details

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
KEAM 2025

KEAM Counselling 2025: CEE Kerala Issues Trial Allotment For CAP Engineering Courses-. . .

KEAM 2025

KEAM 2025: NEET UG Score Submission Window Opens for MBBS, BDS & Allied Courses

NEST 2025

NEST 2025 Revised Scorecard Out - Only Updated Version to be Considered for Admission. . .

SSC 2025

SSC CHSL 2025 Last Date to Apply Today - Check Application and Exam Details

TNEA 2025

TNEA Counselling 2025: Lateral Entry Rank List Released, Grievance Window Opens Today

SBI PO

SBI PO Prelims Exam 2025 Schedule Out - Check Pattern, Selection Process, and Key Det. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality