AIMA MAT 2025 Special CBT Admit Card Released - Download Now for July 20 Exam

The All India Management Association (AIMA) has released the MAT admit card for the special Computer-Based Test (CBT) 2025. Candidates preparing to take the CBT on July 20 can now download their admission tickets from the official AIMA website - mat.aima.in.

MAT 2025 Admit Card - Easy Steps for Downloading

Visit the official website at mat.aima.in.

Go to the ‘Applicant dashboard’ section.

Enter your unique login credentials.

The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

The document will contain essential details such as the candidate’s name, application number, roll number, exam date and time, and venue details.

The admit cards will be available for downloading only from the official website, and no paper admit cards will be issued. The candidates will have to produce the printout of their admit card at the allotted venue to appear for the examination.

The MAT (Management Aptitude Test) 2025 exam consists of five sections, each comprising 30 questions, making up a total of 150 questions. Candidates will be given 120 minutes to complete the test.

Candidates must note that the admit card is session-specific and will be available for download only until the exam day.

How to Rectify Errors in MAT Admit Card?

If candidates find any discrepancies in their admit card, they should contact AIMA officials immediately through the following:

Email: mat@aima.in

Contact Numbers: 8130338839 / 9599030586 (9 AM – 5.30 PM) and 011-47673020 (9 AM – 5.30 PM) (Monday to Friday)

Candidates are advised to verify all details on the admit card carefully and report any errors at the earliest to avoid issues on the exam day.