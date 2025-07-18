KEAM 2025: NEET UG Score Submission Window Opens for MBBS, BDS & Allied Courses

Summary The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, has opened the online facility for submission of NEET UG 2025 results for admissions to MBBS, BDS, and other medical allied courses through KEAM 2025 counselling. Qualified candidates must upload their NEET 2025 scorecards by July 21 on the official website – cee.kerala.gov.in.

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, has opened the online facility for submission of NEET UG 2025 results for admissions to MBBS, BDS, and other medical allied courses through KEAM 2025 counselling. Qualified candidates must upload their NEET 2025 scorecards by July 21 on the official website – cee.kerala.gov.in.

Earlier this year, the KEAM 2025 prospectus was released for admissions to engineering, medical, pharmacy, and other undergraduate courses. However, the Kerala government’s last-minute amendments to the admission policy sparked controversy. The Kerala High Court later ruled the changes “illegal, arbitrary, and unjustified,” prompting CEE to revise the KEAM rank list 2025 for engineering admissions.

As per the court’s directive, the KEAM 2025 medical rank list will also be prepared by reverting to the original norms, ignoring the controversial changes in the prospectus, including the altered 1:1:1 normalisation rule for Class 12 marks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Steps to Submit NEET 2025 Scorecard for KEAM

Visit the CEE official website at cee.kerala.gov.in.

Click on the ‘Candidate Login’ link.

Enter the KEAM application number and password to log in.

Select ‘NEET Result 2025 Submission’.

Enter your NEET application number, roll number, and date of birth.

Verify the details carefully and click on ‘Verified and Submit’.

CEE has strictly notified that non-submission of NEET scores within the deadline will result in disqualification from the medical rank list.

The KEAM counselling will cover courses including MBBS, BDS, Ayurveda, Homoeopathy, Siddha, Unani, as well as allied disciplines like Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Co-operation & Banking, Climate Change, and BTech in Biotechnology.

Candidates are advised to complete the NEET result submission well before the deadline to ensure eligibility for the upcoming KEAM 2025 medical counselling.