KEAM 2025

KEAM 2025: NEET UG Score Submission Window Opens for MBBS, BDS & Allied Courses

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 18 Jul 2025
12:09 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, has opened the online facility for submission of NEET UG 2025 results for admissions to MBBS, BDS, and other medical allied courses through KEAM 2025 counselling.
Qualified candidates must upload their NEET 2025 scorecards by July 21 on the official website – cee.kerala.gov.in.

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, has opened the online facility for submission of NEET UG 2025 results for admissions to MBBS, BDS, and other medical allied courses through KEAM 2025 counselling. Qualified candidates must upload their NEET 2025 scorecards by July 21 on the official website – cee.kerala.gov.in.

Earlier this year, the KEAM 2025 prospectus was released for admissions to engineering, medical, pharmacy, and other undergraduate courses. However, the Kerala government’s last-minute amendments to the admission policy sparked controversy. The Kerala High Court later ruled the changes “illegal, arbitrary, and unjustified,” prompting CEE to revise the KEAM rank list 2025 for engineering admissions.

As per the court’s directive, the KEAM 2025 medical rank list will also be prepared by reverting to the original norms, ignoring the controversial changes in the prospectus, including the altered 1:1:1 normalisation rule for Class 12 marks.

ADVERTISEMENT
NEST 2025 Revised Scorecard Out - Only Updated Version to be Considered for Admissions
NEST 2025 Revised Scorecard Out - Only Updated Version to be Considered for Admissions
JoSAA 2025 Round 6 Seat Allotment Out - IIT, NIT Reporting by July 20
JoSAA 2025 Round 6 Seat Allotment Out - IIT, NIT Reporting by July 20

Steps to Submit NEET 2025 Scorecard for KEAM

  • Visit the CEE official website at cee.kerala.gov.in.
  • Click on the ‘Candidate Login’ link.
  • Enter the KEAM application number and password to log in.
  • Select ‘NEET Result 2025 Submission’.
  • Enter your NEET application number, roll number, and date of birth.
  • Verify the details carefully and click on ‘Verified and Submit’.

CEE has strictly notified that non-submission of NEET scores within the deadline will result in disqualification from the medical rank list.

The KEAM counselling will cover courses including MBBS, BDS, Ayurveda, Homoeopathy, Siddha, Unani, as well as allied disciplines like Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Co-operation & Banking, Climate Change, and BTech in Biotechnology.

Candidates are advised to complete the NEET result submission well before the deadline to ensure eligibility for the upcoming KEAM 2025 medical counselling.

Last updated on 18 Jul 2025
12:10 PM
KEAM 2025 Kerala Engineering Architecture and Medical (KEAM) NEET UG 2025 Counselling
Similar stories
Kerala government

Kerala Plus Two SAY Results 2025 OUT at dhsekerala.gov.in- Check Details Inside

UP Government

UP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Registration Link Active Soon- Check Detailed Schedule He. . .

Counselling

TS EAMCET Counselling 2025: Seat Allotment Result Shortly at tgeapcet.nic.in- Details

MAT 2025

AIMA MAT 2025 Special CBT Admit Card Released - Download Now for July 20 Exam

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Kerala government

Kerala Plus Two SAY Results 2025 OUT at dhsekerala.gov.in- Check Details Inside

UP Government

UP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Registration Link Active Soon- Check Detailed Schedule He. . .

Counselling

TS EAMCET Counselling 2025: Seat Allotment Result Shortly at tgeapcet.nic.in- Details

MAT 2025

AIMA MAT 2025 Special CBT Admit Card Released - Download Now for July 20 Exam

KEAM 2025

KEAM Counselling 2025: CEE Kerala Issues Trial Allotment For CAP Engineering Courses-. . .

NEST 2025

NEST 2025 Revised Scorecard Out - Only Updated Version to be Considered for Admission. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality