KEAM Counselling 2025: CEE Kerala Issues Trial Allotment For CAP Engineering Courses- Details

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala published the trial allotment for the Centralised Allotment Process (CAP) 2025 for the engineering courses under the Kerala Engineering, Architecture, and Medical Examination (KEAM) 2025. Candidates can check the KEAM 2025 trial allotment on the official website- cee.kerala.gov.in.

The Commissioner notified that the trial seat allotment has been prepared on the basis of the online options submitted by the candidates up to 4:30 pm on July 16 and aims to give an idea to the candidates about the chances of admissions to a college and course based on their preferences and KEAM rank 2025. It also clarified that the trial allotment does not guarantee admission to any course or college, the authorities advised students not to re-arrange or delete the submitted options based on the seat allotment results.

As per the counselling schedule, the deadline for submission and re-arrangement of options is July 18, 2025 till 4 pm. The KEAM first phase allotment 2025 was scheduled for July 18 only, which now stands postponed.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court refused to stay the Kerala High Court order which cancelled the KEAM 2025 result. A Bench headed by Justice P.S. Narasimha cleared that the court’s interference would be minimal and based on legal principles and not on facts. For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.