KEAM 2025

KEAM Counselling 2025: CEE Kerala Issues Trial Allotment For CAP Engineering Courses- Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 18 Jul 2025
12:58 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates can check the KEAM 2025 trial allotment on the official website- cee.kerala.gov.in
The Commissioner notified that the trial seat allotment has been prepared on the basis of the online options submitted by the candidates up to 4:30 pm on July 16

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala published the trial allotment for the Centralised Allotment Process (CAP) 2025 for the engineering courses under the Kerala Engineering, Architecture, and Medical Examination (KEAM) 2025. Candidates can check the KEAM 2025 trial allotment on the official website- cee.kerala.gov.in.

The Commissioner notified that the trial seat allotment has been prepared on the basis of the online options submitted by the candidates up to 4:30 pm on July 16 and aims to give an idea to the candidates about the chances of admissions to a college and course based on their preferences and KEAM rank 2025. It also clarified that the trial allotment does not guarantee admission to any course or college, the authorities advised students not to re-arrange or delete the submitted options based on the seat allotment results.

As per the counselling schedule, the deadline for submission and re-arrangement of options is July 18, 2025 till 4 pm. The KEAM first phase allotment 2025 was scheduled for July 18 only, which now stands postponed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court refused to stay the Kerala High Court order which cancelled the KEAM 2025 result. A Bench headed by Justice P.S. Narasimha cleared that the court’s interference would be minimal and based on legal principles and not on facts. For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 18 Jul 2025
12:59 PM
KEAM 2025 Kerala Engineering Architecture and Medical (KEAM) Supreme Court High Court
Similar stories
KEAM 2025

KEAM 2025: NEET UG Score Submission Window Opens for MBBS, BDS & Allied Courses

NEST 2025

NEST 2025 Revised Scorecard Out - Only Updated Version to be Considered for Admission. . .

SSC 2025

SSC CHSL 2025 Last Date to Apply Today - Check Application and Exam Details

TNEA 2025

TNEA Counselling 2025: Lateral Entry Rank List Released, Grievance Window Opens Today

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
KEAM 2025

KEAM 2025: NEET UG Score Submission Window Opens for MBBS, BDS & Allied Courses

NEST 2025

NEST 2025 Revised Scorecard Out - Only Updated Version to be Considered for Admission. . .

SSC 2025

SSC CHSL 2025 Last Date to Apply Today - Check Application and Exam Details

TNEA 2025

TNEA Counselling 2025: Lateral Entry Rank List Released, Grievance Window Opens Today

SBI PO

SBI PO Prelims Exam 2025 Schedule Out - Check Pattern, Selection Process, and Key Det. . .

RPSC

RPSC School Lecturer Recruitment 2025 Notice Out - Check Vacancy, Eligibility & Key D. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality