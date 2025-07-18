UP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Registration Link Active Soon- Check Detailed Schedule Here

Summary Candidates can apply online through the official website of UP NEET at upneet.gov.in As per the schedule, the last date to register online, upload the documents and deposition of registration fee and security money is till July 28, 2025

The Director General, Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh is set to commence the registration process for UP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 on July 18, 2025. The link to register for the counselling round will be activated at 2 pm today. Candidates can apply online through the official website of UP NEET at upneet.gov.in.

As per the schedule, the last date to register online, upload the documents and deposition of registration fee and security money is till July 28, 2025. The dates for UP NEET UG counselling 2025 round 1 seat allotment results and college reporting are yet to be released.

NEET 2025 qualified candidates are eligible to participate in UP NEET counselling 2025 for admission to 85% state quota seats. To participate in online counseling, it will be mandatory for the candidate to deposit the registration fee of Rs. 2,000 through online mode.

UP NEET UG Counselling 2025: Steps to apply

1. Visit the official website of UP NEET at upneet.gov.in

2. Click on UP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 link available on the home page

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details

4. Click on submit and login to the account

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of the application fee

6. Click on submit and download the page

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use